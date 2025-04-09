OnePlus Red Rush Sale is Back with ICICI Card Discounts & EMI Offers on OnePlus Products

OnePlus, the global technology brand is excited to announce the return of the Red Rush Days Sale from 8th April - 13th April 2025. During the sale period, India community members can avail exclusive discounts, exciting bank offers in addition to EMI schemes on OnePlus community favourite products, including the newly launched OnePlus 13 series, and OnePlus Nord CE4 amongst other Flagship, Nord and IoT products.

The Red Rush Days sale marks as an initiative to thank the OnePlus community that embodies the brand’s “Never Settle” persona for their continued support. The Red Rush Days sale will be available across various platforms, including OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon.in, and channel partners such as Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and others.

Red Rush Days Sale Offers - OnePlus Flagship Series

OnePlus 13 Series

OnePlus recently unveiled the highly anticipated OnePlus 13 series, comprising the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R. The OnePlus 13 boasts cutting-edge AI capabilities, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Its impressive 6,000 mAh Silicon NanoStack battery - a first for OnePlus - ensures uninterrupted performance. Capture life's moments with the 50MP triple-camera system, featuring advanced technologies like Dual Exposure Algorithm, Clear Burst, and Action Mode. With OxygenOS 15, experience seamless and intuitive functionality.

The OnePlus 13R offers flagship-level performance and AI technology, perfect for balancing productivity and entertainment. This device delivers a seamless experience without compromising on power.

As part of the Red Rush Days Sale, customers can avail an instant bank discount of INR 5,000 on the OnePlus 13 and INR 3,000 for OnePlus 13R with ICICI Bank Credit Cards and EMI, Customers can also avail a temporary price drop of INR 2,000 on the OnePlus 13R (16GB + 512 GB Variant).

on the OnePlus 13 and for OnePlus 13R with ICICI Bank Credit Cards and EMI, Customers can also avail a temporary price drop of on the OnePlus 13R (16GB + 512 GB Variant). Customers can also avail up to 12 months and 9 months no-cost EMI with select banks credit cards on purchase of OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R respectively

Customers can own the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R by paying only 65% of its price with 24-months of No-cost EMI. This guarantees 35% Assured Buyback via Easy Upgrades Program applicable for customers purchasing from OnePlus.in and offline stores with ICICI Bank Credit Cards and EMI

Furthermore, customers can avail the new OnePlus 13 with an exchange bonus of up to INR 7,000 and OnePlus 13R with an exchange bonus of INR 4000

and OnePlus 13R with an exchange bonus of Customers can also avail upto 24 months no-cost EMI with Bajaj Finserv, HDBFS and other partners

OnePlus 12 series

The OnePlus 12 Series redefines flagship excellence, the OnePlus 12 boasts a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, Trinity Engine, stunning 2K 120Hz ProXDR display, rapid 100W SUPERVOOC charging, convenient 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging, and exceptional 4th Gen Hasselblad Camera for Mobile. The OnePlus 12R, part of the same series, inherits these top features while maintaining its focus on delivering unparalleled performance, making it a compelling choice for those seeking a powerhouse device.

Customers can avail an instant bank discount of INR 6,000 with ICICI Bank Credit Cards and EMI, along with a temporary price drop of up to INR 13,000 on purchase of the OnePlus 12

They can also avail up to 6 months of no-cost EMI on OnePlus 12 on select banks' credit cards

OnePlus Nord Smartphone

OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4 is the only metal unibody smartphone in the 5G era that also features flagship-level hardware like the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor and up to 256 GB of storage. It also packs a 50-megapixel Sony main camera sensor and a 5500mAh battery, the largest battery ever used in a OnePlus Nord device. This battery is also equipped with 100W SUPERVOOC technology which means it can go from 1-100% in just 28 minutes.

Customers can enjoy a temporary price discount of up to INR 500 on OnePlus Nord 4 with an instant bank discount of up to INR 4,500 on ICICI Bank Credit Cards and EMI,

Customers can also avail up to 6 months of no-cost EMI on ICICI Bank Credit Cards and EMI,

OnePlus Nord CE4 and CE4 Lite

The OnePlus Nord CE4 is a fusion of style and power. It's powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and a long-lasting 5500mAh battery with blazing-fast 100W SUPERVOOC charging - a Nord series first.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite delivers all-day entertainment and a smooth user experience. Introducing a revitalized aesthetic for 2024, the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G presents a distinctive design. Maintaining Nord’s hallmark sleek, robust, and bold design, the smartphone is available in two colourways – Super Silver and Mega Blue.

Customers can enjoy a temporary price discount of INR 1,000 on OnePlus Nord CE4 along with up to 3 months of no-cost EMI on ICICI Bank Credit Cards and EMI

Customers can also avail up to 6 months of no-cost EMI on ICICI Bank Credit Cards and EMI, on purchase of OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite

Additionally, on the OnePlus Nord CE4 and OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite, consumers can avail instant bank discounts up to INR 2,000 and INR 1,500 ICICI Bank Credit Cards and EMI IoT and Wearables

OnePlus Buds Pro 3

The recently upgraded OnePlus Buds Pro 3 features Steady Connect, enhancing Bluetooth audio strength and reliability. When paired with the OnePlus 13 series, it unlocks advanced AI capabilities for seamless communication. The earbuds support bilingual interactions, allowing users to hear their preferred language. These buds are available in three stylish colours: Lunar Radiance, Midnight Opus, and Sapphire Blue.

Customers can enjoy an exclusive discount of INR 1000 on this OnePlus TWS along with an Instant Bank discount of INR 1000 with ICICI Bank Credit Cards and EMI

Customers can also avail no-cost EMI options upto 12 months on select banks

OnePlus Buds 3

OnePlus Buds 3 offer an exceptional, impactful, and well-balanced sound through a dual-driver acoustic system. The OnePlus Buds 3 offers balanced sound with a 10.4mm woofer, 6mm tweeter, 49dB noise cancellation, and 7 hours of playback from a 10-minute charge.

Customers purchasing the OnePlus Buds 3 can avail an instant bank discount of up to INR 500 with ICICI Bank Credit Cards and EMI. Furthermore, customers can further enjoy a temporary discount price of INR 800.

Additionally, customers can avail no-cost EMI options upto 12 months on select banks

To further elevate audio experience, customers can also avail exciting discounts on OnePlus’ Nord Buds 3 Pro, OnePlus Nord Buds 2r, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC, and OnePlus Nord Buds 3.

OnePlus Pad 2 & OnePlus Pad Go

OnePlus Pad 2

One Plus Pad 2 is a second generation flagship powerhouse tablet, featuring a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 platform with an exclusive 12.1-inch large 3K display and six stereo speakers. The device also integrates AI driven features like AI speaker, recording summary and AI writer. For professionals on the go, OnePlus Pad 2 is the perfect device as it offers an impressive standby time of up to 43 days and allows users to stay worry free about battery life.

Customers can avail an instant bank discount of INR 2,000 with no-cost EMI options of upto 9 months with ICICI Bank Credit Cards and EMI.An additional exchange bonus of INR 5,000 is also available on OnePlus Pad 2

OnePlus is also offering a special price discount for students of INR 1,000 on OnePlus Pad 2

OnePlus Pad Go

OnePlus Pad Go is a seamless tablet, integrating exceptional performance, stunning visuals with seamless connectivity. The device boasts an impressive array of features including a quad speakers setup that supports Dolby Atmos. The Pad Go features a unique audio experience for its users with the back panel of the OnePlus designed with a unique Twin Mint colorway, blending two distinct green tones with matte and mirrored metal textures.

On purchase of the OnePlus Pad Go during Red Rush Days Sale, customers can enjoy an instant bank discount of INR 2000 with ICICI Bank Credit Cards and EMI, along with flat INR 1000 discount and no-cost EMI options upto 6 months on select bank cards

Students can also avail INR 1000 discount to ensure ease in attending lectures on the go.

OnePlus Watch 2

OnePlus Watch 2 is a stunning flagship smartwatch that incorporates the latest version of Wear OS by Google™ (Wear OS 4). Featuring a unique Dual-Engine Architecture with flagship dual chipsets and Wear OS’s hybrid interface, market-leading battery life of up to 100 hours in full Smart Mode, and a premium build and design, the OnePlus Watch 2 represents a big step forward for the smartwatch market.

Customers can avail of an instant bank discount of INR 3,000 and an exclusive discount of INR 1,000 each with no-cost EMI options upto 9 months with ICICI Bank Credit Cards and EMI.

Additionally, buyers can also enjoy a special price discount of INR 2,000 on purchase of OnePlus Watch 2 on Amazon India

OnePlus Watch 2R

OnePlus Watch 2R is crafted for fitness enthusiasts, packed with cutting edge features that closely mirror those of the OnePlus watch 2. The watch also boasts of standout features including 100-hour battery life that is powered with Wear OS by Google™ (Wear OS 4). OnePlus Watch 2R is crafted from lightweight aluminum and is available in Forest Green and Gunmetal Gray variants.

The OnePlus Watch 2R can also be purchased with the No-cost EMI option for up to 6 months on select banks.

OnePlus Watch 2R will also see an instant bank discount of INR 2,000 with ICICI Bank Credit Cards and EMI and an exclusive discount of INR 2,000 and a special price discount of INR 1,000 on Amazon during the Red Rush Days Sale