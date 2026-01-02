OnePlus Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V Set to Debut on January 8 with 9,000mAh Battery and Slim Camera Design

OnePlus has officially confirmed the launch of its brand-new Turbo smartphone series in China on January 8, 2026. The lineup will include two models — the OnePlus Turbo 6 and the Turbo 6V — both positioned to deliver strong performance, long battery life, and modern design at a competitive price point. With early teasers already generating buzz, the Turbo series appears aimed at users who prioritise power and endurance without paying flagship prices.

A major highlight of the Turbo 6 series is battery capacity. OnePlus has revealed that both the Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V will feature massive 9,000mAh silicon carbon batteries, the largest ever used in a OnePlus smartphone. Despite the large battery size, the company promises fast charging, with support for up to 80W wired charging, ensuring reduced downtime for users who rely heavily on their phones throughout the day.

Design is another area where OnePlus is attempting to stand out. Smartphone camera modules have steadily grown larger over the years, often resulting in thick protrusions and uneven surfaces. Addressing this concern, OnePlus has confirmed that the Turbo 6 will feature an ultra-slim camera bump measuring just 1.7mm. The Turbo 6V is also expected to carry a similarly thin camera island, making both devices more stable when placed flat on a table.

In terms of build, the Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V share several design elements. Both phones are expected to feature flat frames with gently curved edges for improved ergonomics. To keep costs under control, OnePlus may opt for plastic frames and back panels, a common approach in performance-focused mid-range devices.

Performance is central to the Turbo branding. The OnePlus Turbo 6 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, delivering near-flagship-level speed and efficiency. The Turbo 6V, on the other hand, is tipped to use the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, offering solid performance for everyday tasks and gaming. Both phones are expected to sport 1.5K AMOLED displays, with the Turbo 6 offering a higher 165Hz refresh rate, while the Turbo 6V is likely to feature a 144Hz panel.

Camera hardware across the two models is expected to be similar. The Turbo 6 and 6V are tipped to feature dual rear camera systems, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calls, both devices are expected to include a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

Durability could be another strong point, at least for the Turbo 6. Reports suggest the device may come with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings, offering strong protection against dust and water.

The OnePlus Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V will launch in China on January 8, 2026, at 7 pm local time (4:30 pm IST). Rumours indicate that OnePlus could rebrand these models for India as the Nord 6 and Nord CE 6. Pricing details remain under wraps, though for reference, the OnePlus Nord 5 launched in India at Rs 29,999.