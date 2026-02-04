OpenAI Appoints Dylan Scandinaro as Head of Preparedness to Strengthen AI Safety Amid Rapid Growth

OpenAI has taken another step to tighten oversight around its fast-evolving artificial intelligence systems by appointing Dylan Scandinaro as its new Head of Preparedness. The move reflects growing concern within the industry about the pace of AI development and the need for stronger safeguards as companies push closer to artificial general intelligence (AGI).

Scandinaro, who previously worked with AI safety teams at Anthropic, will now lead OpenAI’s efforts to anticipate and mitigate the risks that advanced AI models could pose. His role centers on designing protective systems, testing model behaviour, and reducing the chances of misuse or unintended consequences as AI capabilities expand.

Announcing the hire on X, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman emphasized the urgency of strengthening safety measures alongside technological progress. Altman noted that the company’s models are improving rapidly and said, "This will require commensurate safeguards to ensure we can continue to deliver tremendous benefits.”

The position of Head of Preparedness was first introduced by OpenAI late last year as part of a broader restructuring of its safety and governance strategy. Altman had previously described the role as demanding, highlighting the pressure that comes with preparing for the potential risks of next-generation AI systems. The role includes leading the company’s Safety Systems team and ensuring that the organization remains proactive rather than reactive when addressing threats.

Scandinaro’s responsibilities will involve identifying vulnerabilities, stress-testing advanced models, and creating protocols to handle worst-case scenarios. Altman explained the focus clearly, stating, “Dylan will lead our efforts to prepare for and mitigate these severe risks.”

I am extremely excited to welcome @dylanscand to OpenAI as our Head of Preparedness.Things are about to move quite fast and we will be working with extremely powerful models soon. This will require commensurate safeguards to ensure we can continue to deliver tremendous… — Sam Altman (@sama) February 3, 2026

Before joining OpenAI, Scandinaro built his reputation working on AI safety and reliability at Anthropic. He also gained experience at Google DeepMind and Palantir, giving him a strong background in both research and applied AI systems. His expertise in managing high-stakes technological risks makes him a natural fit for a role centered on responsible innovation.

I’m joining OpenAI as Head of Preparedness. Deeply grateful for my time at Anthropic and the extraordinary people I worked alongside.AI is advancing rapidly. The potential benefits are great—and so are the risks of extreme and even irrecoverable harm. There’s a lot of work to… https://t.co/vHffY48i7x — Dylan Scandinaro (@dylanscand) February 3, 2026

The appointment comes at a time when questions about AI safety are intensifying across the tech world. Concerns range from job displacement and system misuse to broader societal and ethical challenges. Some former OpenAI employees have voiced worries about the speed of development, including Daniel Kokotajlo, who resigned after expressing doubts about whether the company could act responsibly as it approached AGI.

Scandinaro replaces Aleksander Madry, who previously held the Preparedness leadership position before transitioning to another internal role in mid-2024.

According to the job listing, Scandinaro’s compensation is expected to start at $550,000 annually, or roughly Rs 4.16 crore, reflecting both the complexity and importance of the role.

As competition intensifies among major AI labs, OpenAI’s latest hire signals that safety is becoming just as critical as innovation in shaping the future of artificial intelligence.