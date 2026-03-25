OpenAI Appoints Kiran Mani to Spearhead Asia-Pacific Expansion

OpenAI has appointed Kiran Mani, the chief executive of Indian streaming venture JioStar, to lead its operations across the Asia-Pacific region in a strategic leadership move. The newly created position signals the artificial intelligence company’s deepening focus on one of the world’s fastest-growing technology markets.

Mani will assume the role of Managing Director for Asia-Pacific in June. As part of the transition, he will relocate to Singapore, where OpenAI maintains a key regional office. In his new capacity, he will report directly to Chief Strategy Officer Jason Kwon. An OpenAI spokesperson confirmed the development, though Mani was not immediately available for comment.

The appointment comes at a time when OpenAI is accelerating its global expansion strategy amid intensifying competition in the artificial intelligence sector. The company is vying for a larger user base alongside major rivals such as Anthropic and Google, both of which are aggressively advancing their own AI capabilities. Asia, with its massive population, expanding digital infrastructure, and surging developer ecosystem, represents a critical frontier in that race.

India stands out as a particularly significant market. Home to more than 1.4 billion people, the country offers vast potential for AI adoption across consumer services, enterprise applications, and public-sector initiatives. OpenAI has steadily increased its presence there in recent years, reflecting long-term ambitions in the region.

Mani brings extensive leadership experience from the digital media and technology industries. At JioStar — a joint venture between Reliance Industries and Walt Disney — he oversaw one of India’s most influential streaming ecosystems. The company operates the JioHotstar platform, a service that has capitalized on the nation’s passion for cricket while also catering to its appetite for soap operas and reality programming. That strategy helped the platform grow to a subscriber base exceeding 300 million users.

His move to OpenAI marks a shift from digital entertainment to frontier technology, but his track record in scaling platforms across diverse markets aligns closely with OpenAI’s regional growth objectives.

OpenAI has been laying the groundwork for expansion in India and neighboring markets. In 2024, the company hired its first India-based employee, focusing on government relations. Since then, staffing efforts have steadily increased. Earlier this year, OpenAI also announced a partnership with the Tata Group aimed at building artificial intelligence technologies and strengthening data center infrastructure — a critical component for scaling AI services.

Before leading JioStar, Mani spent more than thirteen years at Google, where he advanced to the role of General Manager overseeing Android and Google Play across Asia-Pacific and Japan, according to his LinkedIn profile. His earlier career also includes stints at Microsoft and IBM, adding enterprise technology depth to his resume.

With Mani’s appointment, OpenAI gains a leader experienced in navigating complex regional markets, building digital ecosystems, and managing large-scale consumer platforms — capabilities that will be central to its Asia-Pacific ambitions.