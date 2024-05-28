OpenAI Board forms Safety and Security Committee led by Altman, others

Live
ChatGPT maker OpenAI Board has formed a Safety and Security Committee led by directors Sam Altman (CEO), Bret Taylor (Chair), Adam D’Angelo, and Nicole Seligman, the company said on Tuesday.
According to the AI startup, this committee will be responsible for making suggestions to the full Board on critical safety and security decisions for the company’s projects and operations.
"OpenAI has recently begun training its next frontier model and we anticipate the resulting systems to bring us to the next level of capabilities on our path to AGI," OpenAI said in a blogpost.
"While we are proud to build and release models that are industry-leading on both capabilities and safety, we welcome a robust debate at this important moment," it added.
The first task of this committee will be to evaluate and further develop OpenAI’s processes and safeguards over the next 90 days.
After 90 days, the committee will share its suggestions with the full Board.
"Following the full Board’s review, OpenAI will publicly share an update on adopted recommendations in a manner that is consistent with safety and security," the company mentioned.
In addition, the ChatGPT maker said that OpenAI technical and policy experts Aleksander Madry (Head of Preparedness), Lilian Weng (Head of Safety Systems), John Schulman (Head of Alignment Science), Matt Knight (Head of Security), and Jakub Pachocki (Chief Scientist) will also be on the committee.