OpenAI has broadened its latest AI portfolio with the launch of GPT-5.4 mini and GPT-5.4 nano, two compact models built to deliver quicker responses and greater cost efficiency for demanding, high-volume workloads. The company says these lighter versions bring many of the strengths of the full GPT-5.4 model to systems that prioritise speed, responsiveness and affordability.

The announcement follows the recent release of GPT-5.4 — internally referred to as GPT-5.4 Thinking in ChatGPT — which OpenAI describes as its most capable model aimed at professional users.

Built for multimodal and everyday tasks

According to OpenAI, GPT-5.4 mini significantly improves on its predecessor, GPT-5 mini, particularly in coding, logical reasoning, multimodal understanding and tool usage. Despite being smaller, the model reportedly runs more than twice as fast and, in several evaluations, comes close to matching the performance of the larger GPT-5.4 system — especially in programming-related tasks.

GPT-5.4 nano, meanwhile, is positioned as the most compact and economical model in the lineup. OpenAI says it is best suited for routine and repetitive workloads such as classification, ranking, structured data extraction and supporting coding processes.

Both models are designed for environments where response time is crucial. These include coding assistants, tools that interpret screenshots, and applications that process text and images simultaneously in real time. In such cases, OpenAI notes that smaller, efficient models can often be more practical than deploying larger systems.

Optimised for coding and collaborative AI systems

OpenAI highlighted GPT-5.4 mini’s strength in fast-paced coding workflows that demand rapid iteration. This includes editing scripts, debugging errors and navigating extensive codebases. The model is also tailored for AI systems that use multiple specialised models working together — an approach increasingly adopted by developers.

In such setups, larger models typically handle planning and complex reasoning, while smaller models like GPT-5.4 mini execute focused subtasks in parallel. OpenAI says this division of labour helps improve both speed and operational efficiency.

The company added that GPT-5.4 mini is built to handle computer-based workflows as well. This includes understanding screenshots of user interfaces and interacting with digital environments — areas where it reportedly performs better than GPT-5 mini in multimodal scenarios.

Availability across platforms

OpenAI confirmed that GPT-5.4 mini is now accessible through its API, Codex and ChatGPT platforms. On ChatGPT, Free and Go users can access it via the “Thinking” feature in the “+” menu. For other users, it serves as a fallback option when GPT-5.4 Thinking usage limits are reached.

Within Codex, the model is available across the app, command-line interface, IDE extension and web platform. It is intended to manage simpler programming tasks at a lower operational cost and can also function as part of multi-model AI systems where heavier tasks are assigned to larger models.

GPT-5.4 nano, on the other hand, is currently available through the API for developers seeking a highly economical AI option.

With these additions, OpenAI continues to push toward scalable AI systems that balance performance with efficiency, making advanced capabilities more accessible for everyday and enterprise applications.



