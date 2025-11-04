OpenAI Offers ChatGPT Go Free for One Year in India: Here’s How to Get It and What You’ll Get

OpenAI has rolled out an exciting offer for users in India — a free one-year subscription to ChatGPT Go, the company’s mid-tier AI plan launched earlier this year. Starting November 4, 2025, all ChatGPT users across India can upgrade to this plan at no cost for a full year.

Originally introduced in August at Rs 399 per month, ChatGPT Go was designed as an affordable premium alternative, giving users access to OpenAI’s latest GPT-5 model. India, already OpenAI’s second-largest market in terms of active ChatGPT users, is now the first to receive such a large-scale complimentary rollout — a move that underscores the company’s growing focus on expanding its AI ecosystem in the country.

Who is eligible for ChatGPT Go?

Every ChatGPT user in India is eligible for this offer. Existing ChatGPT Go subscribers will be automatically switched to the free one-year plan, while new users can claim it manually.

How to activate ChatGPT Go for free

Getting the free upgrade is simple. After logging in to the ChatGPT app or website, users may see a pop-up prompt inviting them to upgrade to ChatGPT Go for free.

If the pop-up doesn’t appear, users can go to ‘My Profile’ → ‘Upgrade’, where the ChatGPT Go plan will show up as free. Selecting the plan redirects to a checkout page, where users must add payment details — although the plan itself will remain free for 12 months.

Key features of ChatGPT Go

ChatGPT Go enhances the user experience by significantly expanding usage limits and features compared to the free tier. Subscribers enjoy:

Access to the GPT-5 model for more advanced and nuanced responses.

10x higher limits on messages, image generations, and file uploads.

2x larger context window, allowing the chatbot to remember more from past conversations for improved continuity.

Access to custom GPTs and projects, enabling more personalized and professional use cases.

Another standout feature is the ability for GPT-5 to search through local files, in addition to conducting web searches. This allows users to use ChatGPT Go for deeper research and productivity tasks.

However, the plan does not include access to APIs, OpenAI’s video generation tool Sora, or the coding assistant Codex. Those capabilities remain exclusive to higher-tier plans.

Why this matters

The free ChatGPT Go rollout represents a strategic step by OpenAI to strengthen its foothold in India, one of the world’s fastest-growing AI adoption markets. By offering premium AI tools for free, OpenAI is not only making advanced generative AI more accessible but also encouraging a wider audience to explore its ecosystem.

With this initiative, millions of Indian users can now experience GPT-5’s advanced reasoning, creativity, and contextual understanding — completely free for the next year.