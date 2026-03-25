OpenAI Pulls Plug on Sora Video App, Surprising Disney and Shifting to Enterprise AI

In a surprising move that has sent ripples across the tech and entertainment industries, OpenAI has decided to discontinue Sora, its widely popular AI video-generation platform. The company confirmed it will end support for video creation tools across its ecosystem, including developer APIs and integrations within ChatGPT.

The announcement comes as OpenAI leadership has reportedly directed teams to step away from experimental projects and concentrate on enterprise-focused offerings. Posting on X, Sora’s official account told users, “We’re saying goodbye to the Sora app we know this news is disappointing.” The company added that timelines for the full shutdown of both the app and its developer tools will be shared soon.

Decision followed Disney meeting

According to a report by Reuters, the shutdown decision came within minutes of a high-level meeting with The Walt Disney Company. Disney had previously committed to investing $1 billion in OpenAI, a partnership that would have allowed Sora users to create videos featuring more than 200 Disney-owned characters, including franchises such as Marvel and Star Wars.

The sudden reversal reportedly blindsided Disney executives. However, sources say the investment funds had not yet been transferred. A spokesperson described the situation bluntly: “It was a big rug-pull.”

Disney had planned to deploy Sora-generated character content across its streaming ecosystem, including Disney+, and explore wider use of OpenAI tools for internal creative development and storytelling workflows.

A viral hit that strained infrastructure

Sora debuted in early 2024 as an advanced text-to-video generator capable of producing cinematic-quality clips. After its public release in September 2025, the platform quickly went viral in supported regions, with creators flooding social platforms with AI-generated videos.

The overwhelming demand placed heavy pressure on OpenAI’s computing resources. Sora head Bill Peebles previously remarked that user activity was “melting” company GPUs, prompting OpenAI to introduce strict usage caps.

Why OpenAI is changing course

Industry observers believe Sora’s massive computational requirements played a major role in the shutdown. OpenAI is reportedly reallocating resources toward productivity and enterprise solutions as competitive pressure intensifies.

Rival AI firm Anthropic has been expanding its enterprise customer base, prompting OpenAI to accelerate its commercial strategy. The company is also facing steep financial headwinds, with estimates suggesting annual losses could exceed $14 billion.

To attract fresh capital, OpenAI is said to be offering private equity investors guaranteed returns of up to 17.5 percent, along with early access to upcoming ChatGPT models. Anthropic, by contrast, does not promise guaranteed returns. OpenAI is also widely expected to pursue a public listing later this year.

The next phase: a unified AI “super app”

Looking ahead, OpenAI confirmed it is developing a consolidated platform that brings together ChatGPT, Codex, and its AI browser Atlas into a single integrated experience designed for both enterprises and individual users.

The company is also investing in agentic AI systems, building on the momentum of OpenClaw, an open-source framework that enables users to run autonomous AI agents locally. OpenClaw’s creator, Peter Steinberger, has since joined OpenAI.

With Sora’s shutdown, OpenAI appears to be narrowing its focus—prioritizing scalable enterprise solutions over consumer viral hits as it reshapes its long-term AI roadmap.