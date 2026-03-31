OPPO Find X9 Ultra Set for April 21 Launch with Powerful 10x Zoom Camera

OPPO is gearing up to unveil its next premium flagship, the Find X9 Ultra, on April 21. The announcement was made via the company’s official social media channels, confirming earlier speculation about the device’s arrival. Industry reports also suggest that OPPO may introduce the Find X9s Pro alongside the Ultra variant during the same launch event.

One of the biggest highlights of the upcoming smartphone is its advanced telephoto camera system. OPPO Chief Product Officer Pete Lau has already confirmed that the Find X9 Ultra will feature a 50MP sensor paired with a native 10x optical zoom lens. This marks a significant leap compared to the 4x to 5x optical zoom typically found in most flagship smartphones today, where higher zoom levels often depend heavily on digital enhancement.

According to Lau, the 10x optical zoom on the Find X9 Ultra is engineered to deliver image clarity comparable to what the Find X9 Pro achieves with an external teleconverter. By integrating a high-resolution sensor directly with a powerful zoom lens, OPPO aims to reduce reliance on digital zoom, thereby preserving more detail in long-range shots.

This development is expected to be particularly beneficial in real-world scenarios such as concerts, sporting events, and wildlife photography—situations where capturing distant subjects with clarity has traditionally been a challenge. Additionally, the 50MP sensor could enable near-optical quality even at extended zoom levels like 20x through intelligent cropping techniques.

Beyond the camera, the Find X9 Ultra is expected to pack top-tier hardware across the board. Reports indicate that the device may feature a large 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1440 × 3120 pixels, offering a smooth and immersive viewing experience. Powering the smartphone could be Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

Battery performance also appears to be a key focus, with the device rumored to house a massive 7,050mAh battery. Fast charging capabilities are expected to include 100W wired and 50W wireless support, ensuring minimal downtime for users.

On the imaging front, the Find X9 Ultra could feature a quad-camera setup, reportedly including two 200MP sensors—one potentially serving as a periscope lens—alongside a 50MP ultra-wide camera and the standout 50MP 10x telephoto lens. For selfies, a 50MP front-facing camera is anticipated. OPPO is also continuing its collaboration with Hasselblad, aiming to enhance colour science and overall image quality.

While the company has not officially confirmed an India launch, the Find X9 Ultra is expected to make its way to the market, joining the existing Find X9 lineup introduced last year.