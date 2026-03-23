Oppo Find X9 Ultra Set for Global Debut in April with Flagship Camera Focus

Oppo is gearing up for a major global launch next month as it prepares to unveil the Find X9 Ultra, marking a significant milestone for the brand. For the first time, Oppo’s Ultra-branded flagship will debut outside China, signaling the company’s growing international ambitions in the premium smartphone space.

The announcement was initially made earlier this month during Mobile World Congress 2026, where Oppo confirmed that the Find X9 Ultra would reach global markets. The company has now narrowed the timeline, revealing that both the global and China launches will take place in April. While Oppo has not officially confirmed India’s launch schedule, expectations are high that the device will arrive in the country soon after.

In China, the Ultra model will be introduced alongside the Oppo Find X9s Pro, though it remains unclear whether that variant will also see a worldwide rollout.

Oppo’s Chief Product Officer Pete Lau teased the upcoming launch on X (formerly Twitter), sharing an early look at the device’s design. The preview suggests a refined aesthetic, featuring a flat metal frame and a flat rear panel. One design element that stood out is an orange side button, which has sparked comparisons to Apple’s Camera Control button, hinting at possible camera-focused functionality.

Expected Oppo Find X9 Ultra Specifications

Although Oppo has yet to publish the official spec sheet, leaks and industry reports have already outlined what could be one of the most camera-centric smartphones of the year.

The Find X9 Ultra is rumoured to feature a powerful quad-camera system, including:

A 200MP primary sensor

A 200MP 3x telephoto lens

A 50MP periscope telephoto camera offering up to 10x optical zoom

A 50MP ultra-wide sensor

One standout detail is the reported large 1/1.28-inch sensor on the periscope unit, a specification that could significantly enhance low-light and zoom photography. Oppo has also confirmed that the phone’s cameras will carry Hasselblad tuning, continuing its partnership focused on professional-grade mobile imaging.

Battery life appears to be another strong point. The device is expected to pack a battery exceeding 7,000mAh, positioning it among the largest capacities in the premium segment.

Oppo Find X9s Pro: What to Expect

According to tipster Smart Pikachu, the Find X9s Pro may run on a 3nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor and house a 7,000mAh battery. Camera hardware could include two 200MP rear sensors, though further confirmation is awaited.

Oppo Find X9 Pro: A Quick Reference

For context, the existing Oppo Find X9 Pro features a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of 3,600 nits.

Under the hood, it runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage.

Its triple-camera setup includes:

200MP periscope telephoto (3x optical zoom)

50MP primary sensor

50MP ultra-wide lens

50MP front camera

Powering the device is a 7,500mAh silicon-carbon battery with 80W wired SuperVOOC and 50W wireless AirVOOC charging support.

With the Find X9 Ultra, Oppo appears ready to raise the bar once again in the global flagship race.