OPPO Find X9 Ultra tipped to debut with dual 200MP cameras and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

The upcoming OPPO Find X9 Ultra is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious camera-focused smartphones the company has ever built. A fresh report suggests the device could feature two 200-megapixel rear cameras and Qualcomm’s next-generation flagship processor, signaling a major leap in mobile imaging and performance.

According to details reported by 9To5Google, citing GSMArena, early specifications and design elements of the Find X9 Ultra have surfaced online. Notably, this is expected to be the first time OPPO expands its Ultra-tier flagship beyond China, pointing toward a wider global rollout that may include India.

Display and performance

Leaks indicate the Find X9 Ultra may sport a large 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display offering a sharp 1440 × 3120 resolution and a smooth 144Hz refresh rate. The screen is also tipped to feature NanoCrystal Glass protection for added durability.

Under the hood, the smartphone is likely to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. This combination positions the device firmly in ultra-premium territory, targeting power users and mobile creators.

Battery and charging

The device could house a substantial 7,050mAh battery, one of the largest in its segment. Fast-charging support is also expected to be a strong suit, with reports pointing to 100W wired and 50W wireless charging through OPPO’s proprietary technology.

Design and build

From a design perspective, OPPO may opt for a premium metal frame, while select variants could feature a faux leather rear panel for a more tactile finish. The phone is expected to weigh between 235g and 236g, with thickness varying from 8.56mm to 9.1mm depending on the model.

Camera system takes center stage

Photography is likely to be the headline feature. The Find X9 Ultra is rumored to include a quad-camera setup comprising:

200MP primary sensor

200MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom

50MP periscope telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom

50MP ultra-wide camera

For selfies and video calls, the phone may include a 50MP front camera.

The device is also expected to retain Hasselblad’s “Master Mode” for imaging. OPPO has previously said the Find X9 Ultra will feature its most advanced smartphone imaging system to date, combining upgraded optical engineering with camera technologies co-developed alongside Hasselblad. The company will position the device as a camera-focused flagship aimed at delivering professional-grade photography performance within a smartphone form factor.

What makes it “Ultra”

OPPO Europe CEO Elvis Zhou earlier stated that the “Ultra” label should reflect meaningful hardware advancements, adding that the Find X9 Ultra is intended to set a new benchmark for mobile imaging. This means that the Ultra variant will beat the existing OPPO Find X9 and X9 Pro.

Current lineup in India

At present, the Find X9 Pro leads OPPO’s premium lineup in India starting at Rs 1,09,999. It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support, a 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of 3,600 nits. The phone runs on Android 16 with ColorOS 16 and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. It packs a 7,500mAh battery with fast wired and wireless charging and offers a versatile triple-camera system including a 200MP telephoto lens.

The standard Find X9, starting at Rs 74,999, delivers similar core features in a slightly more compact form factor with a 6.59-inch display, triple 50MP rear cameras, and a 7,025mAh battery.

With the Find X9 Ultra, OPPO appears ready to push smartphone photography and flagship hardware into a new league.



