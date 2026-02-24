Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Vivo X300 Ultra Tipped With 200MP Cameras Ahead Of March Debut

Oppo and Vivo are gearing up for what could be two of the most camera-focused smartphone launches of the year. According to fresh leaks, the upcoming Oppo Find X9 Ultra and Vivo X300 Ultra may both arrive with 200-megapixel camera sensors, raising expectations among photography enthusiasts. While official confirmation is still awaited, the early details offer a glimpse into what these next-generation Ultra flagships might bring to the table.

The latest information comes from noted tipster Digital Chat Station, who shared the details via Weibo. As per the leak, both devices are expected to launch after the Chinese New Year, which is scheduled from February 17 to March 3, 2026. This suggests a potential unveiling sometime in March, at least for the Chinese market. There is currently no confirmed timeline for their international rollout, though both brands are reportedly eyeing global markets, including India.

When it comes to camera hardware, both smartphones are said to feature at least one 200-megapixel sensor, but with different implementations. The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is tipped to integrate the 200MP sensor with a periscope telephoto lens. This setup could enable high-quality long-range zoom photography, an area where premium flagships increasingly compete.

On the other hand, the Vivo X300 Ultra is reportedly pairing its 200MP sensor with a wide 35mm lens. This indicates Vivo may be focusing more on detailed primary shots with a classic focal length, which is often preferred for natural-looking portraits and street photography.

The leak further suggests that the Find X9 Ultra may include a second 50-megapixel telephoto lens offering up to 10x optical zoom. If accurate, this would position Oppo’s flagship as a serious contender in the high-zoom photography segment. Meanwhile, the Vivo X300 Ultra is said to feature a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera equipped with a 1/1.28-inch sensor, along with a custom multispectral sensor in the 5-megapixel range. Such additions hint at improved colour accuracy and enhanced image processing capabilities.

Interestingly, the report also mentions that the Vivo X300 Ultra will bring improved video recording capabilities and a strong emphasis on what is described as "end-to-end colour science." This suggests that Vivo could be refining its imaging pipeline to deliver more consistent colours across photography and videography, potentially making it appealing to content creators.

Both devices are being described as camera-centric flagships, reinforcing the growing trend of smartphones becoming primary creative tools for users. However, it is important to note that neither Oppo nor Vivo has officially confirmed these specifications. As with all early leaks, the details should be viewed cautiously until formal announcements are made.

If these rumours hold true, March could be an exciting month for smartphone photography enthusiasts worldwide.