OPPO Reno15 Series, OPPO Pad 5 and OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro+ Now on Sale in India

OPPO India’s latest smartphone lineup, the OPPO Reno15 Series featuring three variants—Reno15 Pro, Reno15 Pro Mini, and Reno15, is now on sale in India. The series is available for purchase with exciting offers across Amazon , Flipkart, Mainline Retail Outlets and OPPO E-store.

Designed for young travellers and photography enthusiasts, the series brings together advanced camera capabilities, intelligent AI features, and precision-engineered design. Inspired by natural elements, the series features distinctive colour finishes and OPPO’s first-of-its-kind HoloFusion Technology, paired with a compact, ergonomic form factor and enhanced durability. Powered by the latest ColorOS 16, the Reno15 Series delivers a smooth, intuitive, and intelligent user experience.

Alongside the Reno15 Series, OPPO India’s two new ecosystem products, the OPPO Pad 5 and OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro+, designed to complement everyday productivity, entertainment, and on-the-go lifestyles, are also on sale today onwards.

Pricing and availability - OPPO Reno15 Series

The Reno15 Pro is available in two variants: 12GB + 256GB priced at INR 67,999 and 12GB + 512GB priced at ₹INR 72,999.

The Reno15 Pro Mini is available in 12GB + 256GB at INR 59,999 and 12GB + 512GB at INR 64,999.

The Reno15 is available in three different configurations: 8GB + 256GB priced at INR 45,999, 12GB + 256GB priced at INR 48,999, and 12GB + 512GB priced at INR 53,999.

To make the Reno15 Series even more accessible, OPPO is offering exciting bank and launch offers for early buyers.

Get Up to 10% Instant Cashback* on Credit Cards with selected Bank Partners and on UPI transactions.

Avail zero down payment schemes for up to 15 months from all leading financiers

Avail INR 2K Exchange Bonus with leading Trade in Partners

Get 180 Days Screen Damage Protection at no extra cost

1-year Extended warranty

With every Reno15 series purchase get 50% off on OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro+

Pricing and availability - OPPO Pad 5 and OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro+

The OPPO Pad 5 is available in two storage variants INR 26,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, and INR 32,999 for the 8GB + 256GB 5G variant. Alongside it, the OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro+ is priced at INR 2,499 available across OPPO e-store, Flipkart, Amazon and mainline retail outlets.

Key Highlights of the Reno15 Series

Industry-first HoloFusion Technology: Features OPPO’s industry-first HoloFusion Technology, delivering a striking three-dimensional finish on the One-piece Sculpted Glass back, paired with the Dynamic Stellar Ring Design.

Features OPPO’s industry-first HoloFusion Technology, delivering a striking three-dimensional finish on the One-piece Sculpted Glass back, paired with the Dynamic Stellar Ring Design. Reno’s First Pro Mini: The Reno15 Pro Mini brings Reno’s premium design into a compact form factor, featuring a 6.32-inch AMOLED display with ultra-slim 1.6mm bezels, a 93.35% screen-to-body ratio, and a lightweight 187g body with a 7.99mm profile.

The Reno15 Pro Mini brings Reno’s premium design into a compact form factor, featuring a 6.32-inch AMOLED display with ultra-slim 1.6mm bezels, a 93.35% screen-to-body ratio, and a lightweight 187g body with a 7.99mm profile. Ultra Slim Design and Smooth Viewing: The Reno15 Pro features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with ultra-thin 1.15mm bezels and a 95.5% screen-to-body ratio, while the Reno15 features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 93.4% screen-to-body ratio. All models support adaptive refresh rates of up to 120Hz.

The Reno15 Pro features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with ultra-thin 1.15mm bezels and a 95.5% screen-to-body ratio, while the Reno15 features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 93.4% screen-to-body ratio. All models support adaptive refresh rates of up to 120Hz. Ultra-High Resolution Camera Hardware: The OPPO Reno15 Pro 5G and Reno15 Pro Mini 5G are equipped with a 200MP Ultra-Clear Main Camera, a 50MP 3.5× Telephoto Portrait Camera, and a 50MP Ultra-Wide Camera with a 100° field of view, designed to capture a wide range of travel and portrait photography scenarios.

The OPPO Reno15 Pro 5G and Reno15 Pro Mini 5G are equipped with a 200MP Ultra-Clear Main Camera, a 50MP 3.5× Telephoto Portrait Camera, and a 50MP Ultra-Wide Camera with a 100° field of view, designed to capture a wide range of travel and portrait photography scenarios. Studio Quality Editing: The series introduces AI Editor 3.0, including features like AI Portrait Glow, which intelligently adjusts lighting based on the scene, along with AI Recompose, AI Perfect Shot, AI Livephoto 2.0, AI Best Face, AI Unblur, AI Studio, AI Reflection Remover, and AI Eraser.

The series introduces AI Editor 3.0, including features like AI Portrait Glow, which intelligently adjusts lighting based on the scene, along with AI Recompose, AI Perfect Shot, AI Livephoto 2.0, AI Best Face, AI Unblur, AI Studio, AI Reflection Remover, and AI Eraser. Make Your Moments Popout: For more playful creativity, Popout allows users to combine multiple photos or Livephotos into dynamic compositions where subjects appear to step out of the frame, creating visuals that feel expressive and ready to share.

For more playful creativity, Popout allows users to combine multiple photos or Livephotos into dynamic compositions where subjects appear to step out of the frame, creating visuals that feel expressive and ready to share. Professional-Grade Video Recording: Both the Reno15 Pro 5G and Reno15 Pro Mini 5G support 4K HDR video recording at up to 60fps across the front, main, ultra-wide, and telephoto cameras.

Both the Reno15 Pro 5G and Reno15 Pro Mini 5G support 4K HDR video recording at up to 60fps across the front, main, ultra-wide, and telephoto cameras. Effortless Performance: The Reno15 Pro and Pro Mini are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 while the Reno15 runs on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4.

The Reno15 Pro and Pro Mini are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 while the Reno15 runs on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4. Long-Lasting Battery with Fast Charging: The Reno15 Pro packs a 6500mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC™ fast charging and 50W AIRVOOC™ wireless charging. The Reno15 features a 6500mAh 5-year durable battery while the Reno15 Pro Mini features a 6200mAh battery, also paired with 80W SUPERVOOC™ fast charging to keep up with long days and heavy use.

The Reno15 Pro packs a 6500mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC™ fast charging and 50W AIRVOOC™ wireless charging. The Reno15 features a 6500mAh 5-year durable battery while the Reno15 Pro Mini features a 6200mAh battery, also paired with 80W SUPERVOOC™ fast charging to keep up with long days and heavy use. Smoother, Faster and More Intuitive: Powered by ColorOS 16, the Reno15 Series offers a fluid interface with enhanced AI features, improved performance, and robust privacy protection.



