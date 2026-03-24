OPPO Teases Find X9 Ultra and X9s Pro Ahead of April Global Debut

OPPO has officially teased its next flagship smartphone, the Find X9 Ultra, setting the stage for an April launch that will coincide in China and global markets. While the company has not yet confirmed a specific date, an early teaser shared on X reveals a design detail that is already drawing attention — a dedicated camera button with a striking orange accent on the right frame.

According to a report by GSMArena, Find series product manager Zhuo Shijie confirmed on Weibo that both the Find X9 Ultra and the Find X9s Pro will debut in China next month. Adding to the announcement, OPPO Chief Product Officer Pete Lau stated on X that the devices will roll out internationally at the same time — signaling a coordinated global release strategy.

OPPO has already begun accepting pre-reservations for the two devices through its official online store in China. Promotional listings also provide an early glimpse at the rear design. The Find X9 Ultra appears with a bold circular camera module, while the Find X9s Pro sports a squarer layout that resembles the Find X9 Pro’s design language. Details about the X9s Pro remain limited, though reports suggest it may support 80W wired fast charging.

What to expect from the Find X9 Ultra

If leaks and early reports are accurate, the Find X9 Ultra is shaping up to be one of OPPO’s most ambitious smartphones yet. The device is expected to feature a large 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display offering a sharp 1440 × 3120 resolution and a smooth 144Hz adaptive refresh rate.

Under the hood, it will likely run on Qualcomm’s latest flagship silicon, paired with configurations of up to 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. Power users may also appreciate the sizable 7,050mAh battery, with support for 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

Photography, however, is where the Ultra is expected to stand apart. Reports point to a quad-camera setup headlined by dual 200MP sensors, one of which may include a periscope lens. The system could also feature a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom and a 50MP ultra-wide lens. Selfie duties may be handled by a 50MP front camera. OPPO is also expected to continue its imaging collaboration with Hasselblad to fine-tune colour science and image processing.

Ultra branding signals hardware leap

Earlier, OPPO Europe CEO Elvis Zhou indicated that the “Ultra” label is reserved for products delivering meaningful hardware advancements. His comments suggest the Find X9 Ultra is designed to push smartphone imaging and performance beyond what the standard Find X9 lineup currently offers.

Current Find X9 lineup in India

For buyers in India, the Find X9 Pro presently leads OPPO’s portfolio, starting at Rs 1,09,999. It offers a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support, a 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness up to 3,600 nits. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2 from Corning.

The device features triple 50MP cameras alongside a 200MP telephoto sensor capable of up to 13.2x lossless zoom, plus a 50MP front camera. It runs on a MediaTek flagship chipset and houses a massive 7,500mAh battery with 80W wired, 50W wireless, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Meanwhile, the standard Find X9 starts at Rs 74,999 and delivers a slightly smaller 6.59-inch AMOLED display, triple 50MP rear cameras, a 32MP selfie shooter, and a 7,025mAh battery with similar fast-charging capabilities.

With the Ultra variant now on the horizon, OPPO appears ready to raise the bar once again in the premium smartphone race.