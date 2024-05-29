Poco F6 Goes on Sale; Deals and Discounts on Flipkart

The highly anticipated Poco F6 is set to debut in India today, May 29, with sales starting at noon on Flipkart. The smartphone, which was officially launched on May 23, is notable for being the first device in India powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip. It is available in two elegant colours: Classic Black and Titanium Glow.



Poco F6: Pricing in India

The Poco F6 comes in multiple variants, with the base model priced at Rs 29,999, which includes 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The mid-tier variant with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage is priced at Rs 31,999, while the top-end model with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage is set at Rs 33,999. However, launch day offers can significantly reduce these prices:

- 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage: Rs 25,999

- 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage: Rs 27,999

- 12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage: Rs 29,999

These discounted prices include a Rs 2,000 bank offer and an additional Rs 2,000 product exchange offer. Additionally, customers purchasing on the first day can benefit from a 1+1 year warranty. ICICI credit and debit card users, as well as those opting for EMI transactions, can avail an instant discount of Rs 2,000.

Poco F6: Key Specifications

The Poco F6 is equipped with Qualcomm's cutting-edge Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. This powerful chipset, built on a 4nm process, boasts a remarkable score of over 1.5 million points on the AnTuTu benchmark, according to Poco. It features a high-performance Cortex-X4 flagship core and an Adreno 735 GPU, ensuring smooth and efficient performance.

The device sports a dual-rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera featuring optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 20-megapixel front camera. It also houses a robust 5,000mAh battery with 90W turbocharging support. The Poco F6 runs on Android 14 coupled with HyperOS 1.0.

Poco 6: Design and Display

The Poco F6 is designed to be sleek and durable, measuring just 7.8mm in thickness and offering IP64 dust and water resistance. It features a 6.67-inch CrystalRes Flow AMOLED display, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, with a resolution of 2712x1220 pixels and a pixel density of 446 PPI. The display supports an always-on feature and boasts a peak brightness of up to 2400 nits, ensuring vibrant and clear visuals.

As the Poco F6 goes on sale today, consumers can look forward to an advanced smartphone that combines powerful performance, a stunning display, and substantial launch day discounts, making it a compelling option in the market.