Poco F8 Ultra and F8 Pro Go Global With Flagship Snapdragon Chips and Bose-Enhanced Audio

Poco has officially unveiled its latest flagship duo—the Poco F8 Ultra and Poco F8 Pro—marking a global debut packed with high-end hardware, refined design, and upgraded audio tuned in collaboration with Bose. These new smartphones aim to push Poco deeper into the premium segment, offering performance-focused features and a polished software experience. While the lineup hints at a standard Poco F8, the company has yet to share details about it.

Pricing and Availability

The Poco F8 Ultra takes the premium lead with pricing starting at £549 (approximately Rs 64,580) for the base model featuring 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. A higher-tier variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage will retail at £599 (around Rs 70,465).

Its sibling, the Poco F8 Pro, enters the market at a more affordable £399 (roughly Rs 46,940) for the 12GB/256GB model, while the 12GB/512GB option costs £449 (about Rs 52,825). These prices position the new lineup competitively in the upper-mid to flagship category.

Poco F8 Ultra: Premium Design Meets Elite Performance

The Poco F8 Ultra stands out with a large 6.9-inch OLED display offering 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an impressive 3,500 nits peak brightness. The screen also supports Dolby Vision, promising vibrant colours and enhanced contrast for streaming enthusiasts.

Under the hood, the device packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, delivering top-tier performance suited for gaming, multitasking, and demanding apps. The software experience is powered by Xiaomi’s HyperOS 3, based on Android 16, offering a clean interface and improved efficiency. Fueling the smartphone is a sizable 6,500mAh battery that supports 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, making it one of the most versatile power setups in its segment.

Photography receives a strong boost with a triple 50MP rear camera system, including wide-angle, 5x periscope telephoto, and ultrawide lenses. 32-megapixel front camera handles selfies. Buyers can choose between Black and Denim Blue colour options.

Poco F8 Pro: Balanced Power and Value

The Poco F8 Pro offers a slightly more compact experience with a 6.59-inch OLED display boasting 1080p+ resolution and the same 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset—the predecessor to the Gen 5 version found in the Ultra model—still ensuring strong day-to-day and gaming performance.

It runs HyperOS 3 based on Android 16 and comes equipped with a 6,210mAh battery supporting 100W fast charging. For imaging, the F8 Pro brings a 50MP main camera, a 50MP 2.5x telephoto, and an 8MP ultrawide lens. The front camera is a 20MP unit. Color choices include Black, Blue, and Titanium Silver.

Software Support and Extras

Both smartphones promise long-term usability with four years of major OS updates and six years of security patches. Storage goes up to 512GB, and RAM options peak at 16GB, depending on the model. Both also feature in-display fingerprint scanners and stereo speakers tuned by Bose, enhancing their flagship credibility.