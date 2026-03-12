Poco X8 Pro Series India Launch Set for March 17; Pro Max Packs Massive 9,000mAh Battery

Poco is preparing to introduce its latest smartphone lineup in India on March 17, expanding its performance-focused portfolio with the new X8 Pro series. The upcoming range includes two devices — the Poco X8 Pro and the Poco X8 Pro Max — and early details suggest the brand is placing a strong emphasis on battery endurance, gaming performance, and fast charging technology.

Ahead of the launch, Poco has revealed key specifications through a dedicated microsite on Flipkart, offering a clearer look at what users can expect.

Big batteries take center stage

Battery performance stands out as the headline feature of the new series. The Poco X8 Pro Max 5G comes equipped with a massive 9,000mAh battery, positioning it among the largest battery capacities seen in mainstream smartphones. According to the company, the device can last more than three days with moderate usage, support 30 hours of online video playback, or remain on standby for up to 18 days. The battery has also received TÜV certification for six-year durability.

The standard Poco X8 Pro 5G also delivers strong endurance credentials. It packs a 6,500mAh battery that is claimed to provide over two days of moderate usage, 18 hours of video streaming, or up to 12 days of standby time on a single charge. This model carries TÜV certification for five-year battery durability.

Fast charging and reverse charging support

Both smartphones support 100W wired fast charging with PPS technology, along with 27W reverse wired charging. Poco says the Pro Max can deliver a full day’s battery life with just 10 minutes of charging, while the standard Pro variant achieves similar usage with around 16 minutes of charging time.

Built for high-performance gaming

Poco is also targeting mobile gamers with the X8 Pro series. The company promises smooth performance with zero lag and support for up to 120 FPS gameplay, indicating hardware optimized for sustained performance.

Powering the Poco X8 Pro Max 5G is the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset, while the Poco X8 Pro 5G runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra SoC. Poco claims the devices scored over 31,00,000 and 23,00,000 points respectively on the AnTuTu benchmark, suggesting flagship-grade and upper mid-range performance tiers.

Advanced cooling systems

Thermal management is another focus area. The Poco X8 Pro 5G features a 5,300 sq mm vapour chamber combined with an 11,000 sq mm graphite layer to manage heat during intensive tasks. The Pro Max variant enhances this setup with a larger 5,800 sq mm heat dissipation area, also supported by a graphite layer for improved thermal efficiency.

Launch timeline

Poco has confirmed that the X8 Pro series will officially launch in India on March 17. With large batteries, ultra-fast charging, powerful processors, and gaming-centric optimizations, the lineup is aimed at users who demand long-lasting performance without compromising speed.