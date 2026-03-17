POCO X8 Pro Series Set for India Launch with Big Batteries and Powerful Chips

POCO is gearing up to introduce its much-anticipated X8 Pro series in India on March 17, expanding its presence in the competitive mid-premium smartphone segment. The lineup will include two models — the POCO X8 Pro and the POCO X8 Pro Max — both expected to bring a blend of performance, battery life, and durability.

Ahead of the official unveiling, the company has already shared several key details about the global variants, which are likely to remain largely unchanged for the Indian market. These early revelations suggest that POCO is focusing heavily on delivering high-performance devices with long-lasting batteries and premium display features.

One of the standout aspects of the series is battery capacity. The standard POCO X8 Pro is expected to house a 6,500mAh battery, while the Pro Max variant could push the limits further with a massive 8,500mAh unit. Both devices will support 100W wired fast charging, ensuring minimal downtime despite the large battery sizes.

Under the hood, the two models will be powered by different MediaTek Dimensity chipsets. The POCO X8 Pro will feature the Dimensity 8500 Ultra processor, whereas the Pro Max version is set to run on the more powerful Dimensity 9500s chip. This distinction indicates that the Max variant will likely cater to users seeking enhanced performance, especially for gaming and multitasking.

In terms of display, both smartphones are expected to offer an immersive viewing experience. The POCO X8 Pro will come with a 6.59-inch AMOLED screen, while the Pro Max will sport a larger 6.83-inch panel. Each display will support 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness, making them suitable for both indoor and outdoor usage.

Durability also appears to be a key focus. POCO has confirmed that both models will feature multiple layers of protection with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings, ensuring resistance against dust and water in various conditions. Design-wise, teaser images suggest a premium build with a metal frame, with the X8 Pro likely to be available in White and the Pro Max in Black.

On the camera front, the POCO X8 Pro is expected to include a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), paired with an 8MP ultrawide lens. The Pro Max variant will step up with a 50MP Light Fusion 600 main sensor, also with OIS, alongside the same ultrawide camera. Both devices are likely to feature a 20MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

Reports indicate that these models could be rebranded versions of the Redmi Turbo 5 and Redmi Turbo 5 Max, though POCO has not officially confirmed this.

With a strong mix of power, display quality, and battery life, the POCO X8 Pro series is shaping up to be a compelling option for Indian consumers when it launches later today.