QNET Previews Bio-Signaling Patches and Nutrition Strips to 8,000 Attendees at V-Malaysia 2025

QNET, a multinational lifestyle and wellness company, unveiled two new product lines during its flagship V-Malaysia 2025 convention. It introduced bio-signaling patches and fast-dissolving oral nutrition strips to more than 8,000 Independent Distributors from over 30 countries gathered at Penang SPICE Convention Centre.

The five-day convention from June 21-25 served as the global launch platform for Harmoniq bio-signaling patches and QWIK oral wellness strips, marking QNET's expansion into pharmaceutical-free wellness delivery methods.

"V-Malaysia has, over the past two decades, evolved into more than just a convention — it's a global benchmark for purpose-driven entrepreneurship," said QNET chief marketing officer Trevor Kuna.

Harmoniq Bio-Signaling Patch Introduction

QNET introduced Harmoniq as a bio-signaling patch that the company describes as supporting natural body functions without pharmaceutical components. The patch-based delivery system launches in two variants with different intended applications.

Harmoniq Soothe targets pain relief and discomfort management through topical application. This variant is designed for users seeking alternatives to oral pain medications.

Harmoniq Vivid focuses on cognitive applications, with formulations intended to support focus and mental clarity.

Convention attendees received product demonstrations and technical information during training workshops focused on both Harmoniq variants.

QWIK Oral Strip Product Line

QNET introduced the QWIK line as a series of fast-dissolving oral strips that deliver nutrients through sublingual absorption. The strips dissolve under the tongue, with the company positioning them as an alternative to traditional pill-based supplements.

The product line includes three formulations announced at the convention. QWIK Steady contains compounds targeting glucose metabolism and weight management applications. QWIK Thrive features ingredients focused on immune system support through natural compound blends. QWIK Vibe provides energy support through formulations designed to enhance focus without caffeine-related side effects.

The oral strip format represents QNET's entry into sublingual delivery methods, expanding beyond the company's existing capsule and liquid supplement offerings. Convention attendees received product samples and technical specifications during dedicated training sessions.

Penang Economic Impact Reaches Record Levels

The June Convention generated measurable economic benefits for Malaysia's tourism sector. YB Wong Hon Wai, Penang State EXCO for Tourism and Creative Economy, reported business events generated RM1.29 billion in economic impact for Penang in 2024, a 26% increase from RM1.03 billion in 2023.

"This is timely, as Malaysia's role as Chair of the 46th ASEAN Summit is already accelerating regional interest,” he said. “Penang's vibrant tourism ecosystem has recorded an estimated RM1.29 billion in economic impact from business events in 2024.”

This marks the 13th consecutive year QNET has selected Penang as its primary convention destination, working with V Global Management, Tourism Malaysia, and local convention bureaus to coordinate logistics.

Product Portfolio Expansion Strategy

The wellness product launches align with QNET's diversification beyond traditional supplement categories. The company's product portfolio includes health and nutrition, personal care, luxury timepieces, travel services, and online education offerings.

The hands-on training with both Harmoniq and QWIK product lines during dedicated product workshops was meant to provide QNET’s Independent Distributors with technical knowledge and application guidance necessary for customer education and sales support.

"We do what we do because it matters — and every product, every session we offer, is designed to help people transform their lives and the lives of others," said Kuna.

The company plans phased global rollout of both product lines throughout 2025, with initial availability in established markets followed by expansion into developing regions where QNET maintains distributor networks.

Additional Product Debuts

V-Malaysia 2025 featured multiple product category launches beyond wellness innovations. QNET unveiled its fourth collaborative timepiece collection with Manchester City Football Club and Swiss watchmaker CIMIER, continuing a partnership spanning over a decade.

The Manchester City watch collection includes limited-edition automatic models restricted to 1,894 pieces honoring the club's founding year, alongside quartz chronograph variants for both men and women. Each timepiece features the club's signature obsidian blue dial and Swiss craftsmanship standards.

The luxury Swiss watch and jewelry line Bernhard H. Mayer introduced the Fan Flair Pendant and Earrings collection during the convention. These 18K gold pieces set with diamonds draw inspiration from traditional fan symbolism, targeting consumers seeking heritage-influenced contemporary jewelry.

Global Market Positioning

The Malaysian convention serves as QNET's primary platform for international product launches and distributor education. The event combines product previews, leadership training, networking opportunities, and recognition ceremonies for top-performing distributors.

Convention programming included specialized sessions such as the Women Empowerment Series, youth forums, and leadership panels designed to support distributor business development across diverse markets and demographic segments.

"For QNET, Penang is more than just a venue; it's a home for inspiration, collaboration, and transformation,” said Kuna.