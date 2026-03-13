Rajesh Jha to Retire After 35 Years, Marking Leadership Transition at Microsoft

In a significant leadership shift, Rajesh Jha, Executive Vice President at Microsoft, has announced his retirement after more than three decades with the company. Jha will formally step down on July 1, 2026, and is expected to continue contributing in an advisory capacity.

His departure marks the end of a long and influential tenure during which he led one of Microsoft’s most critical divisions. As head of the Experiences and Devices group, Jha oversaw vast engineering operations responsible for flagship Office applications such as Excel and PowerPoint, along with major work in Windows and Surface devices. In recent years, his portfolio expanded to include the integration of artificial intelligence across Microsoft’s productivity ecosystem.

Jha’s exit comes at a pivotal time. Microsoft is accelerating its artificial intelligence roadmap, embedding generative AI capabilities into its Copilot platform while competing with leading AI firms including Anthropic and OpenAI. Under his leadership, Microsoft incorporated AI models from both companies into Copilot, transforming it into a powerful productivity assistant bundled with Microsoft 365 commercial subscriptions.

Copilot has since become central to Microsoft’s strategy to redefine workplace productivity through AI-driven automation, document intelligence, and contextual assistance across apps.

In an internal communication acknowledging Jha’s contributions, Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella wrote, “[Rajesh Jha] embodies the commitment that helped build and transform Microsoft into the company it is today.”

Beyond corporate leadership, Jha has maintained strong academic and philanthropic ties. He earned a master’s degree in computer science from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and completed his bachelor’s degree in computer science at IIT Madras. He currently serves on the Advisory Board for the College of Information and Computer Sciences at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Additionally, he contributes to social initiatives as an Advisory Board member of the Jagran Foundation based in Bellevue, Washington.

Following Jha’s retirement, Microsoft has outlined a leadership realignment. Four senior executives from the Experiences and Devices organisation will now report directly to Nadella. Among them is Ryan Roslansky, CEO of LinkedIn, who assumed responsibility for Office applications and the Microsoft 365 Copilot app in 2025.

Also moving into expanded reporting roles are Pavan Davuluri, who leads Surface and Windows engineering; Perry Clarke, President of Microsoft 365 Core; and Charles Lamanna, President of Business and Industry Copilot.

Jha’s announcement follows closely on the heels of another high-profile leadership change, with Microsoft’s gaming head Phil Spencer also choosing to exit the company. Together, these departures signal a period of transition for the tech giant as it reshapes leadership for its next phase of AI-led growth.

After 35 years of service, Jha leaves behind a legacy defined by large-scale engineering leadership, product innovation, and a steady push to embed intelligence into everyday computing experiences.



