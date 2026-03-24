Razorpay and Sarvam AI Bring Voice-First Shopping and Payments to India

In a move that could reshape how Indians shop and pay online, Razorpay has partnered with Bengaluru-based startup Sarvam AI to introduce voice-led, conversational commerce experiences. The collaboration blends Sarvam’s advanced AI models and agentic technology with Razorpay’s robust payments infrastructure, allowing users to discover products, place orders, and complete transactions simply by speaking.

The companies say the system is built to understand user intent and execute the entire transaction journey without the need to navigate apps or websites manually. Instead of tapping through menus, users can interact naturally with an AI assistant that manages everything from browsing to checkout.

The first rollout will feature food delivery platform Swiggy as an early partner on the Indus App. Users will be able to order meals through simple voice conversations, marking a shift toward hands-free digital commerce designed for everyday convenience.

According to a report by a famous publication, businesses will also be able to embed similar voice-commerce capabilities into their own platforms. As part of the early implementation phase, a conversational voice assistant has already gone live on The Derma Co website. Customers there can browse products and complete purchases using spoken commands, offering a more intuitive alternative to traditional online shopping flows.

Sarvam’s technology will also power Razorpay’s Agent Studio, a development platform that enables businesses to build multilingual AI agents. These agents are designed to communicate fluently in Indian languages, including Hindi and Hinglish, making digital services more accessible to a broader population.

The partnership reflects a wider push to make online commerce inclusive for India’s multilingual user base. By enabling AI agents to manage the full journey—from product discovery to secure payments—in a single conversational flow, the companies aim to lower digital barriers and simplify user experiences.

This is not Razorpay’s first step into AI-powered voice solutions. Last month, the fintech firm teamed up with Gnani.ai to launch an agentic AI collections platform focused on payment recovery and financial operations. Unlike the Sarvam collaboration, which targets consumer commerce, the Gnani.ai partnership is designed for businesses managing customer payments.

That platform allows AI agents to complete transactions during live customer calls. The system can assess customer intent, generate payment requests such as UPI links, and confirm transactions within the same interaction. By combining Gnani.ai’s voice intelligence with Razorpay’s payment stack, the solution manages verification, link generation, tracking, and confirmation in real time, streamlining collections workflows.

Sarvam AI, meanwhile, is building a portfolio of speech, language, and multimodal AI systems tailored specifically for Indian needs. Rather than offering a single general-purpose chatbot, the startup develops specialised tools across voice and language functions.

Its offerings include Saaras for speech recognition, Bulbul for text-to-speech, Saarika for transcription, and Mayura for translation. Sarvam-M serves as a multilingual reasoning model, while Sarvam Vision focuses on optical character recognition and document intelligence. Consumer-facing applications like Samvaad enable seamless voice-based interactions.

Together, Razorpay and Sarvam AI are positioning conversational interfaces as the next frontier of India’s digital economy—where speaking replaces typing, and transactions happen as naturally as conversation.



