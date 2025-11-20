Realme GT 8 Pro Arrives in India with Ricoh Cameras and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

Realme has officially rolled out its latest flagship, the Realme GT 8 Pro, in India—positioning it directly against heavyweights like the OnePlus 15 and Oppo Find X9 series. Known for its performance-centric GT lineup, Realme’s newest entrant raises the bar with top-tier hardware, bold design choices, and photography enhancements created in collaboration with Ricoh.

The company’s timing aligns with the growing momentum in the flagship smartphone segment as 2025 draws to a close. While Realme’s GT series has always emphasised raw power, the GT 8 Pro takes a more holistic approach. It combines the cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset with an upgraded camera system that Realme claims has been four years in the making.

Design: A Playful, Customisable Flagship

At a time when many flagship phones have started to look alike, Realme is taking a creative leap. The GT 8 Pro introduces swappable camera modules, allowing users to change the design of the camera housing. Each module—whether square, round, or robot-themed—is attached using two Torx screws and magnets, bringing a fun, DIY aesthetic not commonly seen in this segment.

Adding to its character is a paper-like vegan leather back, made from recycled materials and processed through Photonic Nano-Carving. This gives the device a refined texture while maintaining an eco-friendly appeal.

Ricoh-Powered Cameras Take Centre Stage

The highlight of the GT 8 Pro is undoubtedly its camera system developed in partnership with Ricoh, a brand revered in the photography world. The primary camera features a 50-megapixel anti-glare sensor, complemented by the new Ricoh GR mode. This mode brings five signature film-inspired tones—Positive, Negative, High-Contrast Black & White, Standard, and Monochrome—allowing photographers to recreate iconic GR aesthetics directly in the phone.

Alongside the main camera, the GT 8 Pro offers:

- 200-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical and up to 12x lossless zoom

- 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor

- Support for 4K 120fps recording with Dolby Vision

Realme notes that this collaboration with Ricoh—spanning four years—aims to give mobile photographers more artistic control and professional-grade output.

Performance and AI Enhancements

At its core, the GT 8 Pro packs the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Qualcomm’s most advanced processor yet. This is supported by Realme’s R1 graphics chip, promising smoother gaming and better rendering, and the Hyper Vision AI Chip for elevated AI-driven capabilities.

To handle heat during demanding workloads, Realme has added a 7,000 sq mm vapour chamber cooling system, ensuring sustained performance whether gaming, multitasking or capturing high-resolution photos.

Vibrant Display and Strong Battery Backup

The device features a 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED display, offering a silky-smooth 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 4,000 nits—making it one of the brightest displays in its segment.

A large 7,000mAh battery powers the GT 8 Pro, packed into an 8.2mm slim frame. Realme includes 120W wired and 50W wireless fast charging, ensuring users can quickly top up the device and stay powered throughout the day.

Pricing and Availability

Realme has priced the GT 8 Pro competitively in India:

- Rs 72,999 for the 12GB/256GB model

- Rs 78,999 for the 16GB/512GB model

Buyers can also claim bank discounts worth Rs 5,000, and early adopters will receive a Free Deco set featuring swappable camera modules.

For enthusiasts, the brand has introduced the Realme GT 8 Pro Dream Edition, designed in collaboration with the Aston Martin F1 team. It costs Rs 79,999 and comes exclusively in the 16GB/512GB configuration.

The first sale begins on November 25 on Realme’s official website, Flipkart, as well as offline stores.

With its blend of flagship performance, creative imaging tools, and unique design elements, the Realme GT 8 Pro is shaping up to be a strong contender in India’s premium smartphone market.