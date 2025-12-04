Realme P4x Debuts in India With 144Hz Display and 7,000mAh Battery at Budget Price

Realme has introduced its latest budget smartphone, the Realme P4x, in India, aiming to attract users looking for strong performance, long battery life, and modern features without stretching their wallets. The company also unveiled the Realme Watch 5 alongside the phone. With its powerful hardware and competitive pricing, the P4x positions itself as one of the most value-packed devices in its segment.

Bold, Aerospace-Inspired Design

The Realme P4x brings a distinctive “aerospace-inspired design,” highlighted by a vertical pill-shaped camera module and bold Realme branding on the rear. Despite packing a huge battery, the phone maintains an 8.39mm profile and weighs 208 grams, balancing comfort with durability.

Smooth 144Hz Display

At the front, the smartphone features a 6.72-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate, making it the most affordable device in India to offer such a smooth panel. The screen supports 1,000 nits peak brightness, ensuring good visibility in bright environments. Realme has paired the display with dual speakers, promising an immersive multimedia experience.

Performance Tailored for Gamers

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chipset, the Realme P4x aims to deliver reliable speed and efficiency for everyday tasks as well as gaming. The company claims the phone scores over 780,000 points on AnTuTu, reinforcing its performance credentials.

Gamers will particularly appreciate support for 90 FPS gameplay in BGMI and Call of Duty Mobile, along with up to 120 FPS in Free Fire. To maintain stable performance during long sessions, the P4x includes a vapor cooling chamber for effective thermal management.

Capable Cameras With AI Support

On the camera front, the device offers a 50-megapixel AI main sensor, capable of shooting 4K videos. Realme has added AI-assisted tools such as Eraser, Motion Deblur, and Glare Remover to help users enhance their photos with ease. For selfies and video calls, the phone includes an 8-megapixel front camera.

Massive 7,000mAh Battery

Battery life is one of the standout features of the Realme P4x. Its 7,000mAh unit promises extended usage, while 45W wired fast charging ensures quick top-ups. Realme has also included Bypass Charging, a handy feature during gaming sessions that powers the device directly while protecting the battery from heat.

Pricing, First Sale, and Launch Offers

The Realme P4x will be available starting December 10, with a 12-hour sale window beginning at noon across Realme.com, Flipkart, and partnered offline retailers.

6GB/128GB: ₹15,999

8GB/128GB: ₹17,499

8GB/256GB: ₹19,499

Buyers on Realme’s website and Flipkart can claim a ₹1,000 coupon plus ₹1,500 bank offers, while offline channels offer ₹2,500 bank discounts.

Realme P4x vs Redmi 15C 5G

Realme’s launch arrives just a day ahead of the Redmi 15C 5G, priced from ₹12,499. While the Redmi device offers the Dimensity 6300 chipset, a 6,000mAh battery, and a 50MP main camera, it also includes 10W reverse wireless charging, a feature the P4x lacks.

Realme Watch 5 Launched as Well

Realme also announced the Realme Watch 5, developed in partnership with Optiemus Electronics Limited. It features a 1.97-inch AMOLED display, independent GPS, and HD calling. The smartwatch is priced at ₹4,499, with a ₹500 discount available during the first sale on December 10 at noon.



