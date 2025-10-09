Realme Partners with Ricoh to Bring Authentic Street Photography to Smartphones with GT 8 Pro

Realme is stepping up its mobile photography game with a major announcement — a new partnership with iconic camera brand Ricoh Imaging. Following in the footsteps of its sister brands, Oppo (with Hasselblad) and Vivo (with Zeiss), Realme has now joined forces with Ricoh to enhance smartphone imaging capabilities. The collaboration, which has reportedly been in the works for four years, will make its debut with the Realme GT 8 Pro, set to launch on October 14 in Beijing.

The Realme GT 8 Pro will be the first smartphone to carry Ricoh branding and promises a camera experience inspired by Ricoh’s legendary GR series — a line known for its excellence in street photography, compact design, and film-like tonal quality. The companies say this partnership is designed to deliver authentic, artistic, and distinctive imaging results, addressing a key challenge in modern smartphone photography: overly processed photos that lack realism.

According to a press release, Realme and Ricoh are tackling two major industry issues — the growing similarity in camera hardware across devices and the overuse of post-processing algorithms that often make images appear artificial. By integrating Ricoh’s imaging philosophy and decades of expertise, the GT 8 Pro aims to give users a more natural and expressive photo experience.

The heart of this collaboration lies in the fusion of Ricoh GR’s characteristics into the GT 8 Pro’s camera system. The GR series is celebrated for its sharp imaging, quick responsiveness, and ability to capture spontaneous moments — qualities Realme hopes to recreate in its upcoming flagship. The device will feature technology co-engineered by Realme and Ricoh, including advancements in optical performance, colour science, and tone reproduction.

Adding to the excitement, the phone will include a custom camera interface that mimics the experience of using a Ricoh GR camera. Users can expect five classic film-like image tones, inspired by Ricoh’s 30-year imaging legacy, offering photographers more creative control.

Realme said in a statement, “People are getting tired of the same ‘perfect style’ photos. More and more, everyone wants to show their own style, instead of copying the same look.” This statement reflects the company’s intent to appeal to younger users seeking individuality and creative expression in mobile photography.

On the hardware front, the Realme GT 8 Pro is shaping up to be a powerhouse. It is expected to feature a 200-megapixel 3x telephoto camera, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, and a 2K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone will also offer swappable camera module covers, adding a layer of customization for users.

While pricing details are yet to be revealed, industry estimates suggest it will be priced similarly to the Realme GT 7 Pro, which launched at Rs 59,999 in India. After its initial unveiling in China, the GT 8 Pro is expected to roll out to global markets, including India, soon after.

With the Realme-Ricoh collaboration, the company is clearly signaling its ambition to redefine smartphone photography — not through perfection, but through authenticity and creative freedom.



