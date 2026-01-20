Realme Teases P4 Power with Massive 10,000mAh Battery and New Design Ahead of India Launch

Realme has officially confirmed that its next P-series smartphone, the Realme P4 Power, is on the way to India. The company recently released a teaser offering a glimpse of the phone’s design and hinting at its biggest selling point — a massive 10,000mAh battery. If launched as expected, the P4 Power could become the first smartphone in India to arrive with such a large battery capacity.

At a time when smartphone brands are focused on improving battery life, Realme appears ready to take a bold step forward. The company is reportedly using advanced silicon carbon battery technology, which allows larger batteries to be fitted into slimmer and lighter designs. This could help Realme overcome the traditional trade-off between battery size and comfort, making the P4 Power easier to handle despite its enormous capacity.

The teaser also reveals a refreshed design language. The rear panel features a square-shaped camera island that appears to house a triple camera setup. Realme has described the back as having a “TransView” design, suggesting a semi-transparent finish that gives the phone a modern, tech-inspired look. While it may not be as striking as the Nothing Phone series, it still marks a clear shift away from conventional plain back panels.

Adding to the practicality, the back panel is expected to come with a matte finish. This should improve grip and minimise fingerprint marks, making the phone more comfortable for daily use. Interestingly, reports also suggest that Realme may introduce higher durability standards to the P-series for the first time, with possible IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings. If confirmed, this would make the P4 Power one of the more rugged devices in its segment.

On the software side, the Realme P4 Power is set to run Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0 straight out of the box. Realme has promised three major Android updates and four years of security patches. This long-term support should appeal to users who plan to keep their phones for several years.

Despite packing such a large battery, the phone is rumoured to weigh around 219 grams. This is only slightly heavier than some modern foldable phones, which makes the achievement even more impressive. Charging speed details have not been revealed yet, but considering industry trends, Realme is expected to offer fast charging — possibly around 80W — to ensure the huge battery does not take too long to refill.

Realme had earlier showcased a concept phone with a 15,000mAh battery, and the P4 Power seems like a practical step toward that vision. It highlights the company’s ambition to lead the growing market for ultra-long battery smartphones.

With its combination of bold design, record-setting battery, and strong software commitment, the Realme P4 Power is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated smartphone launches in India in early 2026.