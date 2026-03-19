realme Unveils P4 Lite 5G with Massive 7000mAh Battery Smarphone, Priced from ₹11,499

realme, the most popular smartphone brand among Indian youth, today launched the realme P4 Lite 5G “The Smooth 7000mAh Pioneer”, the segment’s only 7000mAh battery smartphone. Designed for users who prioritize long-lasting battery life and smooth everyday performance, the device delivers up to 1.47 days of usage on a single charge. Built to power through daily tasks without interruption, the realme P4 Lite 5G combines exceptional endurance with a sleek design, immersive display, and reliable 5G performance.

The realme P4 Lite 5G is equipped with a massive 7000mAh battery engineered to eliminate battery anxiety and support extended usage across entertainment, communication, and productivity. Whether streaming, gaming, or multitasking, users can stay connected longer without frequent charging. Complementing this long-lasting battery is a display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate, delivering ultra-smooth scrolling, fluid animations, and a responsive viewing experience across social media, gaming, and everyday smartphone usage. With 900 nits peak brightness, the display ensures clear visibility even under bright outdoor conditions, while integrated eye-comfort features provide a more comfortable viewing experience during extended screen time.

Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset, built on an advanced 6nm process with an octa-core architecture, ensuring stable and efficient performance for multitasking, gaming, and streaming. To maintain consistent performance during heavy usage, the smartphone features a large 5300mm² Airflow VC cooling system that effectively manages heat and enables sustained performance over longer durations.

Designed with durability in mind, the realme P4 Lite 5G features ArmorShell™ protection and has passed the MIL-STD-810H military-grade shock resistance test, making it more resilient to accidental drops. Additionally, IP64 dust and water resistance provide reliable protection against everyday splashes and dust exposure, enhancing overall durability for daily use. For photography, the device features a 13MP AI rear camera for clear, detailed shots, along with AI Live Photo support on both cameras for dynamic moments and Dual View Video for simultaneous front and rear recording.

Staying true to realme’s ColorPop design, the realme P4 Lite 5G will be available in vibrant Mosaic Green and Mosaic Blue color options, reflecting a bold and youthful aesthetic. Despite housing a large battery, the smartphone maintains a slim 8.4mm profile, ensuring it remains comfortable to hold and use throughout the day.

The realme P4 Lite 5G will be available for purchase on realme.com, Flipkart, and across offline retail stores during its first sale scheduled from March 25, 12 Noon - midnight.

The price details are mentioned below:

realme P4 Lite 5G Variant MOP First Sale Offer Effective Price* First Sale Time Sales Platform 4GB +64GB INR 12,999 INR 1000 price offer + INR 500 bank offer INR 11,499 25th March, 12 noon - midnight Flipkart realme.com Offline Stores 4GB + 128GB INR 13,999 INR 12,499 6GB + 128GB INR 15,999 INR 14,499



*Segment refers to 5G smartphones with a 7000mAh battery in the ₹10K-₹15K price range, launched in 2026 up to 24th March 2026.

*Above price & offer is inclusive of bank & price offers