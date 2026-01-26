Redmi, Vivo and Realme Set to Close January With Major Smartphone Launches in India

January is wrapping up on a busy note for India’s smartphone market, with leading brands preparing to unveil a fresh wave of devices. After a month packed with announcements, companies like Vivo, Xiaomi’s Redmi, and Realme are keeping the momentum alive with feature-rich smartphones aimed at buyers looking for performance, battery life, and advanced cameras. Here’s a closer look at the phones arriving this week.

Vivo X200T leads the charge

Vivo will kick things off with the launch of the Vivo X200T on January 27. The device is expected to target users who want flagship-grade hardware without stretching their budget too far. Reports suggest the phone will feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, offering crisp visuals and fluid scrolling.

Under the hood, Vivo has confirmed the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset, paired with configurations going up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. Photography could also be a strong point, with three 50MP sensors placed in a circular rear camera module.

The X200T is expected to ship with OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 and promises long-term software support, including at least four major OS upgrades and five years of updates. Battery life should be another highlight thanks to a sizeable 6,200mAh silicon carbon battery, supported by 90W wired and 40W wireless fast charging.

Redmi Note 15 Pro series focuses on cameras

Xiaomi is also expanding its popular Redmi Note lineup with the Redmi Note 15 Pro and Note 15 Pro+. Both models are expected to emphasise camera performance, headlined by a massive 200MP primary sensor.

The devices are tipped to use silicon carbon battery technology, which not only increases capacity but also improves charging speeds. Battery sizes are likely to exceed 6,000mAh, ensuring long-lasting usage.

Depending on the variant, Xiaomi may use both MediaTek Dimensity and Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets. Unlike the curved design of the standard Redmi Note 15, the Pro versions could adopt flat displays for a more practical grip and everyday usability.

Realme P4 Power brings extreme battery life

Realme is preparing something unique with the P4 Power. Teasers hint at a “TransView” design that may showcase a semi-transparent back panel, giving the phone a distinctive look. The matte finish should also improve comfort and reduce fingerprints.

Durability seems to be a focus too, with possible IP68 and IP69 ratings. The standout feature, however, is the huge 10,000mAh battery, while still maintaining a manageable weight of around 219 grams. The phone is expected to support 80W fast charging.

Additional specifications could include a 144Hz curved AMOLED display and the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, positioning it as a performance-driven device.

With these launches lined up, the final week of January promises plenty of exciting options for Indian smartphone buyers.



