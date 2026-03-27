Rethinking the Attention Economy: How India Can Turn Social Media Time into Real-World Value

In a conversation with The Hans India, Lakshman Devarajan, Founder and CEO of Mad Monkey AI, discussed how social media is reshaping communication, productivity, and attention in India’s digital economy. He shared perspectives on balancing access and overuse, the responsibility of technology companies, and how intentional technology design can help convert online engagement into meaningful offline outcomes.

1. Social media usage in India has grown significantly over the past few years. How do you see this shaping the way people communicate, work, and consume information today?

India operates inside an Attention Economy where time is the primary currency. Social platforms have expanded access and visibility at scale, so much so that the youth is spending 5-7 hours a day on them. They influence how people communicate, how they discover information, and how young professionals present their work. For many, social media functions as a marketplace, portfolio, and networking layer. The concern lies in design choices that prioritize engagement loops over sustained focus. India does not face an access gap. It faces an attention management challenge.

India is currently ranking third in daily mobile screen time. From using social media to network to doomscrolling, we have now surpassed an industry as massive as television. Online hours do not necessarily translate into skills, income, collaboration, or output. Digital participation should strengthen offline capability. Mad Monkey AI was built with that principle. Our goal is to structure social technology in a way that channels attention toward measurable outcomes rather than prolonged consumption.

2. While concerns about social media addiction are rising, it has also enabled access to information, communities, and opportunities. How should we look at this balance?

This conversation requires a design lens. The internet provides reach, discovery, and community at scale. The same systems can also create repetitive consumption patterns that weaken focus. The issue lies in compulsion-driven architecture that rewards time spent instead of value generated. Every hour carries an opportunity cost tied to learning, practice, or execution.

To counter this, digital environments must first make the invisible visible. Users cannot change behaviour they cannot observe. Hence, we conceptualised Brain Rot Meter as a live indicator of cognitive engagement, enabling individuals to understand how their digital time is being used in real time. With such clarity in hand, individuals are far more empowered to make sure that their time on social media is utilised well.

3. Looking ahead, how can India ensure that social media remains a tool for empowerment while addressing concerns around overuse?

India has the scale, public digital infrastructure, and young user base to shape a more responsible social media framework. The goal should not be to eliminate social platforms, but to refine how they operate and how people engage with them. Three pillars that are essential and should be kept in mind include digital literacy, platform design and community-level accountability.

● Digital literacy must begin in schools, with attention management taught alongside technical skills, so young users understand algorithmic influence and focus control.

● Platform design must carry accountability through time awareness prompts, transparent usage dashboards, and built-in boundaries. India can go further by encouraging real-time reality checks within apps, such as a Brain Rot Meter that visualises focus levels and cognitive load to enable self-regulation.

● Community-level accountability should reinforce balanced norms, making healthy usage a shared responsibility rather than a private struggle. Initiatives such as our Business Partner Program extend this accountability into action by enabling students, homemakers, and gig workers to onboard neighbourhood shops into a structured walk-in deals network, linking digital participation with real economic involvement and practical entrepreneurial exposure.

Empowerment strengthens when digital time converts into offline value. Social engagement should connect to rural livelihoods, skill development, and local commerce participation, supported by India’s digital payments backbone to create transparent earning and learning pathways. Incentives must move away from maximising screen time and toward measurable value creation. The benchmark for progress is clear: the success of social media in India should be judged not by hours spent, but by tangible value created.

4. What role should technology companies, educators, and parents play in encouraging healthier digital habits rather than restricting usage entirely?

Encouraging healthier digital habits requires shared responsibility rather than blanket restrictions. The three pillars of support that can come forth and bring quite an impact are tech companies, parents as well as educators.

● Technology companies should reconsider engagement-maximization models such as infinite scroll and instead adopt time-respecting designs that value user attention.

● Educators also play a central role in building digital agency, teaching discipline and critical thinking instead of framing technology as something to fear, and guiding students toward creation, collaboration, and purposeful use rather than passive consumption.

● Parents, meanwhile, need to move from rigid screen bans to intentional screen boundaries by modelling balanced behaviour themselves and choosing open conversations over simple prohibitions. Screen time should be outcome-driven, linked to a defined project, learning goal, or constructive activity. Restriction often creates rebellion, but responsibility builds resilience.

When each of these stakeholders acts with intent, healthier digital habits become a shared-culture rather than an imposed rule.

5. Many experts talk about the impact of short-form content and algorithms on user engagement. Do you think these features are purely problematic, or can they also be leveraged for positive outcomes?

Short-form content in itself is not inherently harmful; it is simply a format that aligns with current attention patterns. The concern arises when algorithms are engineered to optimise emotional triggers and engagement-maximization rather than content quality or user value. When the priority is to keep users scrolling at any cost, the human experience weakens. Yet, when approached with intention, short-form content can support micro-learning, skill-sharing, focused awareness campaigns, and quick collaboration. The shift from digital compulsion to digital agency depends on introducing intention and friction into platform design.

While unlimited ease of consumption increases habitual use, a measured layer of intentional friction, such as a Brain-Rot Meter that offers users a visible reality-check on their screen behaviour, can elevate the quality of interaction. In that model, short-form content becomes a starting point for meaningful offline action rather than a dead-end for attention.

This thinking shaped the creation of Mad Monkey AI, a platform built around intentional engagement instead of infinite consumption. When design prioritises awareness and value, even fast-paced content can serve a constructive purpose.

Speaker LinkedIn: