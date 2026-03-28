Rishi Sunak Pushes AI Adoption for Small Businesses at Goldman Sachs Summit

At a recent summit in Birmingham, senior advisers from Goldman Sachs brought together hundreds of small business leaders to discuss one pressing priority: embracing artificial intelligence to stay competitive. Among the key voices was former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who urged entrepreneurs not to fall behind in the rapidly evolving technological landscape.

Speaking at the bank’s “10,000 Small Businesses UK” program event, Sunak emphasized that adopting AI is no longer optional for small firms aiming to grow and survive. “We have a situation where global behemoths are swallowing up small businesses or pushing them out,” he said. “When it comes to AI, adoption is everything.”

The summit drew around 300 business leaders despite disruptions caused by train cancellations across Birmingham. The initiative, run in partnership with Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford, is designed to help small enterprises scale effectively and navigate emerging technologies.

Sunak has long been an advocate for AI integration. During his time in government, he committed more than £100 million toward supporting regulators and academic institutions in addressing challenges linked to artificial intelligence. He also hosted a landmark global summit focused on AI safety, reinforcing the UK’s ambition to lead in this space.

Drawing from real-world examples, Sunak highlighted how AI is already transforming traditional industries. “I see it in my own constituency up in North Yorkshire,” he said. “I was recently talking to a dairy farmer who was using AI together with wearables, so he could spot things like mastisis in his cattle before it became an issue for his milk.”

Beyond his political role, Sunak now maintains a diverse professional portfolio. In addition to serving as a Member of Parliament, he holds advisory roles with companies such as Anthropic and Microsoft. His work with Goldman Sachs has reportedly earned him £1.1 million so far, which he has donated to charity.

The momentum behind AI adoption among small businesses is already evident. According to a March survey of 400 program graduates, 98% reported using AI tools in their operations. For many, the technology is streamlining processes and improving decision-making.

However, challenges remain—especially around data privacy and compliance. Phil Eckersley, founder of Bridgewater Home Care, explained that while AI helps review care plans, strict safeguards are necessary to protect sensitive personal data. Businesses in regulated sectors must ensure their systems meet high ethical and operational standards.

Since its launch, the 10,000 Small Businesses UK initiative has supported approximately 2,500 entrepreneurs. Organizers say the program not only provides technical guidance but also builds a strong sense of community among participants. Many business owners, often working in isolation, find value in sharing experiences and solutions with peers.

As Goldman Sachs continues expanding its presence beyond London, including plans to grow its Birmingham workforce, the focus on AI-driven growth underscores a broader shift. For small businesses, the message from industry leaders is clear: adapt quickly or risk being left behind.



