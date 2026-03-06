Samsung begins early delivery of Galaxy S26 series in India ahead of March 11 sale

Samsung has begun delivering its latest flagship smartphones from the Samsung Galaxy S26 series to customers in India who pre-ordered the devices. The company confirmed that early buyers have already started receiving their phones even before the official retail sale begins on March 11.

The new lineup includes three models — the Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus and the premium Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. According to Samsung, the first batch of devices was handed over to customers at its flagship store in Bengaluru, marking the beginning of the early delivery programme.

Although deliveries have started, pre-orders for the devices are still open and customers can continue booking the phones until the official sales commence across the country.

Design and display upgrades

With the Galaxy S26 series, Samsung has introduced a refreshed design language. The devices feature a unified camera module at the back, giving the phones a cleaner and more modern appearance. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra also features slightly rounder corners compared to its predecessor, which may make it more comfortable to hold.

All three models are available in four colour options — violet, blue, white and black.

In terms of display, the Ultra model features a large 6.9-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gaming. Meanwhile, the standard Samsung Galaxy S26 offers a 6.3-inch AMOLED screen, while the Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus comes with a slightly bigger 6.7-inch AMOLED display.

One of the standout additions is a new privacy display feature on the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra that can block sensitive content from onlookers, helping users keep their screen information more secure in public spaces.

AI features and performance

Samsung has also added several artificial intelligence capabilities to the Galaxy S26 series. One of the key highlights is the integration of Perplexity AI with Bixby, Samsung’s virtual assistant. This integration aims to enhance voice interactions and provide more intelligent responses and contextual assistance.

Under the hood, the flagship Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra runs on Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The standard and Plus variants are powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos 2600 processor.

The camera setup across the lineup remains largely similar to what was offered in the previous generation Galaxy S25 series, focusing more on software and processing improvements rather than major hardware changes.

Price and availability in India

Samsung has priced the Galaxy S26 series in the premium segment in India. The base Samsung Galaxy S26 starts at Rs 87,999, while the Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus is priced at Rs 1,19,999.

The top-end Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra carries a starting price of Rs 1,39,999.

Customers can pre-order the smartphones through Samsung’s official website, company stores and authorised retail partners across India. The devices will be widely available for purchase starting March 11.



