Samsung Galaxy S24 Sees Massive ₹40,000 Price Cut — Is It Still Worth Buying in 2025?

Samsung’s Galaxy S24, once a premium flagship, has suddenly become one of the most attractive smartphones deals of 2025. With its price slashed by a massive ₹40,000 on Amazon, the device is now retailing at just ₹39,999—half of its original launch price of ₹79,999. This steep discount has reignited interest among buyers, especially at a time when the Galaxy S25 and upcoming Galaxy S26 are significantly more expensive.

The New Pricing Explained

On Amazon, the Exynos 2400 variant of the S24 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is listed at ₹39,999, while the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 model is selling for around ₹42,000. In contrast, the Galaxy S25 still holds close to its original pricing of ₹80,999, though select retailers like Vijay Sales are offering it at ₹74,999. With bank offers such as HDFC’s ₹10,000 discount, the S25 can drop to an effective ₹64,999—but even then, it remains far pricier than the S24.

Does the Galaxy S24 Still Make Sense in 2025?

For many users, the answer leans towards a strong yes. Despite being a generation older, the S24 retains much of the hardware foundation of the S25—especially in areas like camera performance, display quality, and battery capacity. This makes it a surprisingly capable premium phone at nearly half the price.

Where the S25 edges ahead is in pure processing power. The S24 runs the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (or Exynos 2400), scoring around 1.8 million on AnTuTu. The S25’s Snapdragon 8 Elite, on the other hand, reaches around 2.2 million. So, if long-term performance and future-proofing are top priorities, the S25 still wins. But if you're focused on value, the S24 offers an almost identical day-to-day experience.

Should You Wait for the Galaxy S26?

The upcoming Galaxy S26 adds an interesting wrinkle to the decision-making process. Early leaks suggest improvements such as a slimmer design, larger battery, and upgraded display. Performance is expected to take a major leap forward thanks to the next-gen Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, which already powers devices like the OnePlus 15 and iQOO 15—both crossing the 3 million mark in AnTuTu testing.

However, there are uncertainties. Samsung may use the Exynos 2600 in some regions, and pricing is expected to stay around ₹80,000. For many buyers, this pushes the S26 into premium territory.