Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Leaks Reveal Design and Specs Ahead of February 25 Unpacked Event

With Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event just around the corner, a fresh wave of leaks has offered an almost complete preview of what to expect from the upcoming Galaxy S26 lineup. Scheduled for February 25 in San Francisco, the event is expected to formally introduce the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. However, newly surfaced renders have already given enthusiasts a detailed look at the devices from nearly every angle.

The leaked images, shared by tipster Evan Blass, suggest that Samsung is sticking to a refined and polished design approach rather than a dramatic overhaul. Both the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ appear to retain flat displays with ultra-slim bezels and a clean, symmetrical profile. The rear design continues Samsung’s recent aesthetic, featuring individually raised camera rings placed on a slightly elevated module. The overall look feels evolutionary—familiar yet subtly improved.

Colour choices are expected to play a key role in this year’s lineup. The standard Galaxy S26 models are tipped to launch in White, Sky Blue, Cobalt Violet, and Black. Among these, Cobalt Violet is anticipated to be the standout shade, likely to headline marketing campaigns. Reports also hint at additional options such as Silver Shadow and Pink Gold, possibly exclusive to Samsung’s online store.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra, whose renders were reportedly leaked by YTECHB, maintains a more distinct identity. Unlike the softer curves of the standard models, the Ultra variant appears boxier with sharper edges—consistent with its S Pen integration and larger internal battery. Its colour palette mirrors the base models but with more subdued tones, reinforcing its premium positioning. The Ultra’s camera module also looks more pronounced, underscoring its focus on high-end photography.

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event will begin at 10 am PT (11:30 pm IST) and will be livestreamed via Samsung’s official website, Newsroom, and YouTube channel.

On the pricing front, a report from German publication WinFuture suggests a modest increase over last year’s models. The Galaxy S26 is expected to start at EUR 999 (approximately Rs 1,07,700), while the Galaxy S26+ could be priced at EUR 1,269 (around Rs 1,36,800). The Galaxy S26 Ultra may begin at EUR 1,469 (roughly Rs 1,58,400). Indian pricing has yet to be revealed.

As for specifications, the Galaxy S26 is rumoured to feature a 6.3-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the S26+ may sport a larger 6.7-inch Quad HD+ panel. Both are expected to run on the Exynos 2600 chipset, paired with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. Camera hardware could include a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, alongside telephoto and ultra-wide lenses. Battery capacities are tipped at 4,300mAh and 4,900mAh, respectively.

The Ultra variant may boast a 6.9-inch display, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor, up to 16GB RAM, and a 200-megapixel main camera. A 5,000mAh battery with 60W charging is also anticipated.

As always, these details remain unofficial until Samsung makes its formal announcement later this month.