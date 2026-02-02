Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Leak Reveals Fresh Design, Upgraded Charging Ahead of February 25 Launch

Samsung is gearing up for the launch of its next-generation flagship smartphone lineup, the Galaxy S26 series, with the Galaxy S26 Ultra expected to take center stage. Ahead of the official unveiling scheduled for February 25, fresh leaks have offered an early look at the device’s design and key features, giving enthusiasts a clearer idea of what to expect.

For the past few years, Samsung’s Ultra models have followed a fairly familiar design language, with only subtle refinements between generations. That pattern may finally be changing. According to details shared by Android Headlines, the Galaxy S26 Ultra could introduce a noticeable design overhaul, particularly around the camera system.

Instead of the separate, floating camera rings seen on recent models, the upcoming Ultra is said to feature a unified camera module. The layout reportedly resembles the design seen on the Galaxy Z Fold 7, offering a cleaner and more cohesive look. The corners of the device are also expected to be more rounded, which may improve both aesthetics and comfort during use.

The phone is tipped to arrive in two primary colours at launch — Cobalt Violet and Black — with additional shades including White, Silver Shadow, Sky Blue, and Pink Gold. Another welcome change could be the slimmer profile, with the device measuring around 7.9mm thick, slightly thinner than the S25 Ultra’s 8.2mm body.

On the front, Samsung is likely sticking with a flat display surrounded by minimal bezels. Reports suggest a large 6.9-inch QHD+ AMOLED panel that continues the brand’s tradition of offering vivid visuals and premium viewing quality. Interestingly, the phone may also introduce an inbuilt privacy feature designed to obscure sensitive content when viewed from angles in public spaces.

Photography remains a strong focus. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to retain a quad-camera setup similar to its predecessor. This could include a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel 5x periscope lens. A 12-megapixel front camera is likely to handle selfies and video calls.

Performance-wise, Samsung may once again adopt a dual-chip strategy. Some regions could receive the new Exynos 2600 processor, while others may get Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Both options should deliver top-tier performance for gaming, multitasking, and AI-driven features.

Battery capacity is expected to remain at 5,000mAh, but charging speeds could improve. The device may support up to 60W wired fast charging and 25W wireless charging. Samsung is also rumored to introduce Qi2 wireless charging compatibility, bringing support similar to Apple’s MagSafe ecosystem.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to debut at a launch event in San Francisco. Pricing details are still under wraps, though Samsung may keep it close to last year’s starting price of Rs 1,29,999 in India.



