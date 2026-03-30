Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Trades Brightness for Privacy-Focused Display

Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S26 Ultra, is drawing attention for a subtle yet notable change in its display performance. According to recent reports, the device may appear slightly dimmer than its predecessor, particularly when viewed from certain angles. The company has now clarified that this adjustment is intentional and tied to a new privacy-oriented display feature.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra introduces what Samsung calls a “Privacy Display,” a technology designed to limit visibility from side angles. This feature aims to protect users from onlookers who might attempt to glance at sensitive information on their screens in public spaces. While the display maintains clarity and brightness during direct use, users may notice reduced brightness and slight variations in colour when the device is tilted or viewed off-axis.

Comparisons conducted during testing revealed that the S26 Ultra’s 6.9-inch display appears less bright than the previous Galaxy S25 Ultra under specific conditions. When both devices are set to maximum brightness and viewed from an angle, the difference becomes more noticeable. Observers have also pointed out minor inconsistencies in peak brightness levels and colour density between the two models.

Initially, Samsung did not respond to inquiries regarding these findings. However, following the publication of the report, the company provided an official explanation. It stated: “Privacy Display is designed to protect users' privacy by providing a vivid visual experience for using the phone in normal use cases. Some variation will be seen when the phone is held at certain angles and when set to maximum brightness; however, any impact on actual usage when holding the phone should be negligible."

This clarification suggests that Samsung has deliberately balanced brightness performance with enhanced privacy, prioritizing user security in everyday scenarios without significantly affecting the overall viewing experience.

In a related development, there has also been some confusion regarding the display’s colour depth specifications. At launch, Samsung indicated that the Galaxy S26 Ultra features a 10-bit display panel, which would typically support over one billion colours. However, subsequent clarification revealed that the panel itself is actually 8-bit. The earlier mention of “10-bit” refers to the device’s mDNIe colour processing technology rather than the native panel capability.

For context, an 8-bit display can produce approximately 16.7 million colours, while a true 10-bit panel can render up to 1.07 billion colours. The higher colour depth generally results in smoother gradients, reduced banding, and improved colour accuracy. While Samsung’s processing technology may enhance visual output, the distinction between panel capability and processing has sparked discussion among tech enthusiasts.

Overall, the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s display changes highlight Samsung’s evolving priorities, with a growing emphasis on privacy and user protection. While the trade-off in brightness may be noticeable in controlled scenarios, the company maintains that real-world usage remains largely unaffected.



