Samsung Pulls Galaxy Z TriFold From Market, Successor Plans Still Unclear

In a surprising move, Samsung is winding down sales of its ambitious tri-fold smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, just months after its debut. The device, which marked Samsung’s boldest step yet in foldable innovation, will first be pulled from shelves in South Korea, followed by a phased discontinuation in the United States once remaining inventory is cleared.

According to a report by Bloomberg, signs of the wind-down had already surfaced earlier this month. Samsung’s official website stopped mentioning future restocks and began displaying the device as “sold out.” Despite the online status, limited units are reportedly still available at select Samsung Experience Stores across the US.

A Flagship Built as an Experiment

Launched late last year, the Galaxy Z TriFold was Samsung’s first smartphone to feature a tri-folding display. Its distinctive dual-hinge system allowed the device to unfold into a large 10-inch tablet-style screen, positioning it as a productivity and entertainment powerhouse.

The phone made its debut in South Korea on December 12 with a premium price tag of 3.59 million won (approximately $2,899). US availability followed in January. Unlike Samsung’s mainstream smartphones, however, the TriFold had a tightly controlled release. It was sold exclusively through Samsung’s own channels and was largely absent from carrier stores and third-party retailers.

This restricted distribution signaled that the device was aimed more at early adopters and tech enthusiasts than the mass market. Industry watchers viewed it as a showcase of engineering capability rather than a volume-driven flagship.

Design and Performance Highlights

The Galaxy Z TriFold featured a three-panel inward-folding design engineered for immersive multitasking and media consumption. When fully opened, the expanded display offered tablet-like real estate suited for productivity workflows, streaming, and gaming.

Under the hood, the smartphone ran on Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It also packed high-end hardware including:

200MP primary camera

5600mAh battery

IP48-rated dust and water resistance

Samsung paired the hardware with software optimized for the unconventional form factor. Users could run multiple apps simultaneously, resize windows dynamically, and switch between tasks using an integrated taskbar — features tailored specifically for large-screen multitasking.

What’s Next for the TriFold Line?

The future of Samsung’s tri-fold lineup remains uncertain. Company leadership has indicated that a follow-up model is not guaranteed.

In an interview last month, Won-Joon Choi, chief operating officer of Samsung’s Mobile Experience business, said the company had not yet decided whether the Galaxy Z TriFold would receive a successor.

He cited the manufacturing complexity of the device as one of the factors behind that uncertainty. However, he also suggested that some of the design advantages introduced with the tri-fold — such as a wider display aspect ratio suited for media consumption — could eventually appear in other foldable devices.

For now, the Galaxy Z TriFold appears to stand as a bold but limited chapter in Samsung’s foldable journey — a glimpse into the future, paused by practical realities.



