Samsung taunts boring iPhone design; Says Galaxy awaits you! watch video

Samsung believes many customers are unsure whether to choose their smartphones or iPhones. In an effort to convince these users to choose, Samsung released an ad mocking Apple for not providing enough design options. The ad touts Samsung's new Galaxy Z Flip 4, a foldable smartphone, as a cooler and better alternative. The ad suggests that when users take out their new Galaxy Z Flip 4, it will attract a lot of attention and make people "lose it." The ad doesn't mention anything about the privacy that Apple continually stresses about its iPhones.



The 30-second ad opens with a man sitting on a fence (literally), confused about whether to pick an iPhone or a Samsung smartphone. He says that he can't switch to a Samsung smartphone because he's worried about what his friends will think of him. The ad's caption reads that you've "been on the fence long enough" and now "the Galaxy awaits you", referring to Samsung's Galaxy moniker for its smartphones, laptops, earbuds, and more.

Samsung is selling the design element of the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which is exceptional but may only be some's cup of tea. Especially in the Indian market, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is priced at Rs 89,999, similar to the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus. It is generally about choosing whether you like the Android or Apple ecosystem. Both phones offer excellent display performance and camera, average battery life, and 5G compatibility.



Samsung has mocked Apple before. In a similar announcement last month with the same players, the South Korean tech giant mocked Apple for making its users wait for new features. For example, Apple released the iPhone 13 Pro series with a 120Hz refresh rate display, and the latest iPhone 14 Pro series supports AoD (always on display). Both display features are already found in many of Samsung's mid-budget and premium smartphones.



