Samsung Unveils Galaxy Z TriFold: A New Era of Triple-Fold Smartphones

Samsung has officially launched its first-ever triple-fold smartphone, the Galaxy Z TriFold, marking a significant milestone in its foldable journey. The device debuts with a striking 10-inch inner display, a durable build, and a 5,600mAh battery—features that push the boundaries of what foldable phones can offer. As the handset prepares to hit shelves, here’s a comprehensive look at everything it brings to the table.

A Decade in the Making

After months of build-up, Samsung has finally unveiled the Galaxy Z TriFold, expanding its foldable lineup beyond the Z Fold and Z Flip series. The company says the TriFold is its “most advanced foldable yet,” the result of nearly ten years of research and refinement.

Design and Durability

The Galaxy Z TriFold boasts an ultra-slim 3.9mm thickness at its thinnest point when fully opened. Its signature triple-fold mechanism folds inward twice, revealing a 10-inch AMOLED inner display. On the outside, users get a 6.5-inch cover screen, reminiscent of the one seen on the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

To support this unique form factor, Samsung has engineered two differently sized hinges using a dual-rail system. This increases durability, improves fold stability, and significantly reduces screen gaps. An auto-alarm mechanism alerts users with vibrations and on-screen prompts if the device is folded incorrectly—an added layer of protection for the delicate display.

Speaking of protection, Samsung has reinforced the device with a tougher overcoat, a shock-absorbing display layer, a titanium hinge housing, and an Advanced Armour Aluminium frame.

Performance, Cameras, and Battery

The Galaxy Z TriFold runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processor—the same flagship chipset powering the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The base configuration includes 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, ensuring smooth multitasking, especially on the expansive display.

Samsung has retained the camera system from the Z Fold 7, featuring a 200MP main camera, a 10MP 3x telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultrawide sensor. With three displays in play, Samsung also includes two separate selfie cameras.

Fueling the device is a 5,600mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless charging capabilities. Samsung has used three separate battery casings—one for each segment—to achieve this capacity.

Why a Triple-Fold Phone?

Samsung says productivity lies at the heart of the Galaxy Z TriFold. Users can run three portrait apps side-by-side, or essentially operate the device like three 6.5-inch phones combined. It also becomes the first Galaxy smartphone to support standalone Samsung DeX, enabling up to four simultaneous workspaces and smooth task switching via the Taskbar.

AI is deeply integrated as well, with Galaxy AI tools like Photo Assist, Generative Edit, and Sketch to Image optimised for multitasking across the wider canvas.

Launch Details and Expected Price

The Galaxy Z TriFold will first go on sale in South Korea on December 12, 2025, followed by launches in China, Taiwan, Singapore, the UAE, and the U.S. Samsung has yet to announce India availability.

Buyers will get a 6-month Google AI Pro trial and 50% off on one-time display repair. The device is priced at 3,590,000 won, approximately ₹2,20,000.

As foldable technology evolves, the Galaxy Z TriFold signals a bold new direction—one that blends portability, productivity, and innovation in a single futuristic package.