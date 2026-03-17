Samsung’s Galaxy Glasses Tipped for 2026 Debut, Set to Challenge Meta’s Smart Eyewear

Samsung is reportedly preparing to enter the fast-evolving smart eyewear space with a new AI-powered device expected to launch in 2026. According to a report by SamMobile cited by 9To5Google, the wearable may be branded as “Galaxy Glasses” and is currently being developed under the internal codename EB-O200. The device is said to be positioned as a direct competitor to Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, offering similar capabilities in a lightweight, everyday wearable form.

Early specifications hint at thoughtful hardware choices. The Galaxy Glasses are rumored to include a 245mAh battery—nearly matching the 248mAh unit used in Meta’s smart glasses. This battery size suggests the glasses may support a built-in display, as smart eyewear without displays typically relies on much smaller batteries of around 150mAh. If accurate, users could expect several hours of active AI-powered usage in a compact frame.

Samsung has previously confirmed that its smart glasses will run on Android XR, the same extended-reality platform powering the company’s upcoming Samsung Galaxy XR headset. Processing will reportedly be handled by chips from Qualcomm, indicating a focus on performance and energy efficiency.

Design appears to be another major priority. Samsung has already announced partnerships with premium eyewear brands Gentle Monster and Warby Parker, suggesting that select Galaxy Glasses models may combine advanced technology with fashion-forward styling. Reports also indicate the possibility of a sunglasses-style variant in addition to a standard frame design.

Samsung executive Jay Kim previously shared insights about the device in an interview with a famous publication, outlining several notable features.

Eye-level camera placement: According to the previous report, Kim confirmed that Samsung’s smart glasses may feature a camera positioned at eye level. This would allow users to capture photos and videos from their natural point of view, similar to how they see things.

AI that understands what you see: Kim reportedly said the AI will be able to understand “where you’re looking at.” This means the system could analyse objects or scenes in front of the user and provide relevant information in real time. Samsung has already confirmed that the glasses will use Gemini AI for such tasks.

Smartphone-linked processing: The executive also noted that the glasses will connect to a smartphone. This suggests most of the processing could happen on the phone, not the glasses. The visual data captured by the glasses may be sent to the smartphone, where AI processes it and delivers contextual responses.

However, Samsung has not confirmed if its smart glasses will feature a built-in display. When asked about it, Kim reportedly said users could rely on devices like smartphones or smartwatches if a screen is required. This suggests that Samsung may be working on multiple versions of the glasses, including options with and without a display.

Industry timelines also align with the report. Samsung is reportedly targeting a 2026 launch window, marking its formal entry into the rapidly expanding AI wearables segment. Cristiano Amon, CEO of Qualcomm, has also indicated a similar timeframe, signaling that development efforts are already well underway.