Sarvam AI Unveils Secure ‘Chanakya’ Platform, Opens Hiring Across AI Roles

In a significant move toward strengthening secure artificial intelligence infrastructure, Sarvam AI has launched its latest platform, Chanakya. Designed specifically for governments and large enterprises, the platform focuses on handling sensitive data without relying on public cloud systems. Alongside the launch, the company has also announced a major hiring push across multiple domains.

Chanakya is positioned as a high-security, full-stack AI solution tailored for environments where data privacy and reliability are critical. Unlike conventional AI platforms that depend heavily on cloud computing, Chanakya is built to operate within on-premise or even air-gapped systems. This ensures that sensitive information remains within controlled environments, a key requirement for institutions dealing with confidential or strategic data.

“Think skunkworks, not services. On-prem deployments in air-gapped environments. Multi-modal data ingestion. Production-grade agentic workflows for institutions where failure isn’t an option. The systems this team builds will have dual use — enterprise and strategic sector,” the company said in its official announcement.

One of Chanakya’s standout capabilities is its ability to process multi-modal data, including both text and images, while supporting complex, real-world workflows. The platform is designed to power agentic systems—AI that can independently carry out multi-step tasks—making it suitable for high-stakes operational environments.

The company also emphasized the concept of “dual-use” applications. This means that the same core technology can serve both enterprise customers and sectors aligned with national priorities. Such versatility places Chanakya within the growing global trend of “sovereign AI,” where organizations seek greater control over their data and AI infrastructure instead of depending on external providers.

Sarvam revealed that the platform has been under development for over a year, during which it was tested against real-world challenges. The official launch now marks the company’s entry into a competitive space where secure, locally controlled AI solutions are increasingly in demand.

At the same time, Sarvam AI is expanding its workforce to support this ambitious initiative. The company is actively recruiting professionals across engineering, product development, data science, and delivery functions. It is particularly interested in candidates with hands-on experience in deploying large language models (LLMs) in on-premise environments and building production-ready AI systems.

“If you've deployed LLM inference on-prem, built for high-stakes users, configured agentic workflows in production, or just learn new technical paradigms absurdly fast, apply Tell us who you are, what you've built, example repos/specs, and why these matters to you,” the company said in its post.

Open roles currently include frontend and backend engineers, machine learning specialists, AI researchers, and backend systems engineers focused on autonomous agents. In addition, Sarvam is hiring for senior-level positions such as principal security engineers, along with product, go-to-market roles, and internships.

With Chanakya and its parallel hiring drive, Sarvam AI is signaling a strong commitment to building secure, scalable AI systems that meet the evolving needs of both enterprises and strategic sectors.