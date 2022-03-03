Sennheiser is now part of Sonova Holding AG group

Sennheiser has changed ownership. The famous audio brand from Germany is now officially part of the Sonova Holding AG group. The announcement was made at the Sennheiser Consumer Innovation press event, where the change in ownership was made public. For Sennheiser fans, this is great news, but based on current plans, it seems like nothing major would change for long-time fans of the brand. As part of the new agreement, Sonova obtains the license to use the Sennheiser brand for its products.

In an official press release, Sennheiser says it will continue to provide consumers with solutions for immersive audio experiences with premium headphones and AMBEO soundbars, and even speech-enhanced hearing aids.

"Sennheiser and Sonova share many values and will leverage various complementary strengths," says Martin Grieder, Sonova GVP Consumer Hearing. "Both brands have a passion and dedication to high-quality audio with innovation at the heart of the business," he added.

Sennheiser is now part of Sonova

As part of the agreement, Sennheiser and Sonova will operate under the Sennheiser brand umbrella, as a long-term license agreement has been granted to Sonova for the use of the Sennheiser brand. The brand will continue to operate in the popular headphone audio segments. The focus will be on high fidelity sound quality, wearing comfort, long battery life, noise reduction and hearing improvement.

In addition to headphones, the new company will continue to focus on audiophile headphones, enhanced hearing and sound bars as part of its four key product segments. Sonova has already announced a couple of innovative new audio products coming later this year in all of the above categories.

Sennheiser fans will be happy to hear that there are plans to bring new products to the company's flagship MOMENTUM range. Sonova has also doubled down on investments in audiophile headphones. Sonova says the premium headphone market is valued at around $20 billion and is only expected to grow to $60 billion in the next seven years.