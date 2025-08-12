Sony Launches Next-Gen ULT Power Sound Series in India with New Speakers and Wireless Mic

Sony has officially rolled out its second-generation ULT Power Sound series in India, expanding its line-up with powerful party speakers, versatile portable Bluetooth speakers, and a brand-new wireless microphone. Designed for music lovers and party enthusiasts, the updated range promises richer bass, multiple sound modes, and enhanced portability.

Pricing and Availability

The flagship ULT Tower 9 is priced at ₹84,990, while the slightly more compact ULT Tower 9AC costs ₹69,990. Both are available starting today, August 12, 2025.

For those seeking portable options, the ULT Field 5 comes in Off White and Black at ₹24,990, and the ULT Field 3 is priced at ₹17,990, available in Forest Grey, Off White, and Black. Completing the line-up is the ULTMIC1 wireless microphone in Black, retailing for ₹14,990.

As a launch offer, Sony is giving away its Wireless MIC worth ₹19,990 for free with every purchase of the ULT Tower 9 or ULT Tower 9AC. The series is available at Sony retail stores, the ShopAtSC online store, select electronics outlets, and major e-commerce platforms.

ULT Tower 9 and Tower 9AC: Big Sound for Big Occasions

Targeted at users who want immersive, high-volume sound for parties and home entertainment, both the ULT Tower 9 and Tower 9AC come with ULT Power Sound and two bass modes — ULT1 and ULT2. They feature 360 Party Sound and 360 Party Light for an engaging atmosphere.

Additional highlights include karaoke support via a microphone input, guitar connectivity, and a TV Sound Booster mode. The ULT Tower 9 offers up to 25 hours of playback with quick charging, while the ULT Tower 9AC provides the same features in a plug-and-play format.

The top panel is water-resistant, and the speakers have built-in handles, wheels, and a power bank function for charging devices. Sound Field Optimisation automatically adjusts audio based on the surroundings, and Party Connect allows linking up to 100 compatible speakers.

ULT Field 5: Portable Powerhouse

Built for outdoor adventures, the ULT Field 5 offers ULT Power Sound for deep bass, an IP67 rating for resistance to water, dust, shock, and even saltwater, plus up to 25 hours of battery life. A multi-way carrying strap, 10-band custom equaliser, and Multi-Device Connection make it versatile, while Sound Field Optimisation ensures clarity in noisy environments. It also supports Party Connect and is compatible with Sony’s Sound Connect app.

ULT Field 3: Compact and Capable

The smaller ULT Field 3 shares many features with the Field 5, including punchy bass, IP67 protection, and Party Connect support. It delivers up to 24 hours of playback, includes a multi-way strap, and offers full app control via the Sound Connect app.

ULTMIC1 Wireless Microphone

New to the series, the ULTMIC1 is crafted for clear vocals with minimal background noise. Its Duet Assist feature automatically balances volume when two microphones are used together. The mic offers up to 20 hours of use, charges via USB, and provides 120 minutes of performance from just a 10-minute quick charge. It connects seamlessly to compatible speakers via a plug-and-play dongle.

With this launch, Sony is positioning the ULT Power Sound series as the go-to option for both portable and large-scale audio experiences in India.