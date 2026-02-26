Spotify’s ‘Eternal Playlist Urn’ Brings Music to the Afterlife in Unusual Collaboration

In a collaboration that blends technology, branding and dark humour, Spotify has joined hands with beverage brand Liquid Death to launch what they describe as the world’s first music-streaming urn. The limited-edition product, named the Eternal Playlist Urn, is a Bluetooth-enabled cremation urn designed to keep your favourite songs playing “for all eternity.”

The concept has already sparked mixed reactions. While some critics question the commercialisation of death, Spotify positions the product as a celebration of individuality that extends beyond one’s lifetime. According to the company, the idea is to let users “enjoy music and personal identity” even after they are dead.

Currently available only in the United States, the Eternal Playlist Urn is being marketed as “the world’s first wireless speaker designed to bring your music somewhere it’s never been before.” At first glance, the product looks like a traditional white cremation urn. However, hidden within its removable lid is a built-in speaker system.

Despite its novelty appeal, the urn carries a premium price tag of $495 (approximately Rs 45,000). While that places it in the higher bracket of consumer electronics, it does not compete feature-for-feature with premium speaker brands. The device does not include Wi-Fi support or voice assistant integration. Instead, it operates via Bluetooth, allowing users to stream music directly from any compatible smartphone or device.

As the announcement puts it, owners can “connect from any compatible device and enjoy your favourite playlist for all eternity.” Spotify is positioning the urn as a collector’s item rather than a standard ash container, though it closely resembles a conventional cremation urn in design.

Constructed from 2.4 pounds of white polyester resin, the urn houses its speaker within the lid, alongside a USB-C charging port and a subtle blue indicator light. Only 150 units have been produced, reinforcing its exclusivity.

Beyond the hardware, Spotify has introduced a companion digital feature called the Eternal Playlist Generator. This online tool, also available exclusively to US users, invites individuals to create what Spotify calls a personalised soundtrack for the afterlife.

Users respond to playful prompts such as “What’s your eternal vibe?” and “What’s your go-to ghost noise?” Drawing from these answers and each listener’s streaming history, the platform generates a curated playlist. Spotify describes these playlists as something that will be fit for a lifetime — and beyond.

These custom playlists can be shared with friends and, for those who purchase the urn, streamed directly through the built-in speaker for what the company describes as “maximum otherworldly vibes.”

Whether viewed as a bold marketing experiment or a quirky collector’s item, the Eternal Playlist Urn reflects the growing intersection of lifestyle branding and personal technology. By merging music streaming with memorial symbolism, Spotify and Liquid Death have created a product that challenges conventional boundaries — and ensures that, at least in theory, the music never stops.