Sridhar Vembu Personally Hiring Math Talents as Zoho Mail Nears $100 Million in Annual Revenue

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Vembu shared insights into Zoho Mail’s rapid progress and his personal involvement in advancing its technology. “A lot of my own tech work is devoted to figuring out the technical pathway here. We need strong mathematical talent. If you are not intimidated by equations, please ping me!” he wrote, signaling an open invitation to mathematically gifted individuals interested in solving complex technological challenges.

Zoho Corporation’s flagship product, Zoho Mail, is on the brink of achieving a remarkable milestone—$100 million in annual revenue. The Chennai-based tech giant continues to expand its footprint globally, with over 70 percent of its business now coming from outside India. In celebration of this growth, Zoho’s founder and CEO Sridhar Vembu has announced that he is personally on the lookout for fresh mathematical talent to strengthen the company’s technical R&D team.

A lot of my own tech work is devoted to figuring out the technical pathway here. We need strong mathematical talent. If you are not intimidated by equations, please ping me!

Sharing the results, Vembu expressed pride in the team’s achievements and commitment to innovation. “Zoho Mail is approaching $100 million annual revenue, over 70% from outside India. Below is the objective score on our anti-spam system from the reputed global benchmark Virus Bulletin. We continue to perfect it with our R&D effort. We will make our customers happy, and by making our global customers happy, we also make our nation proud,” he stated.

Zoho Mail’s recent performance highlights why the company is confident about the future. The email service recently achieved an impressive VBSpam certification score of 99.329, with a malware catch rate of 97.47 percent and a phishing catch rate of 99.87 percent—all while maintaining a zero percent false positive rate. These metrics position Zoho Mail among the world’s top-performing secure email providers, setting a new benchmark for spam detection and data protection.

Zoho Mail is approaching $100 million annual revenue, over 70% from outside India. Below is the objective score on our anti-spam system from the reputed global benchmark Virus Bulletin. We continue to perfect it with our R&D effort. We will make our customers happy, and by… pic.twitter.com/oYmg24jd6N





The success of Zoho Mail has been driven by its focus on security, reliability, and privacy—a clear differentiator from ad-supported email platforms. Operating on a privacy-first and ad-free model, Zoho Mail ensures that user data is not monetized, making it a preferred choice for privacy-conscious users and enterprises.

The company’s continued investment in research and development has also contributed to its growth. New updates include enhanced spam filtering, image annotation within emails, alias delegation, and seamless integration with Zoho Workplace, which offers collaboration, document management, and productivity tools. These advancements have attracted both corporate and government clients across the globe.

Interestingly, several prominent government officials, including Home Minister Amit Shah, have recently switched to Zoho Mail. The move aligns with the government’s initiative to promote Made in India technologies and reduce dependency on foreign email platforms.

While Zoho’s roots remain deeply embedded in India, its success story now spans the globe. With a steadily growing international customer base and the personal involvement of Sridhar Vembu in nurturing technical talent, Zoho Mail’s journey reflects a blend of innovation, integrity, and national pride—a true testament to what Indian technology can achieve on the world stage.



