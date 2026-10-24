Sridhar Vembu urges India to ‘build, build and build’ for global respect

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu told India to build its strengths and not to fight racism or criticism with anger or hate. I was surprised to hear Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu speak about India in this way. Sridhar Vembu says India can earn respect from other nations only if India creates new talent, strong businesses, good institutions and smart technology.

Vembu said those words while replying to investor and mathematician Eric Weinstein. He had talked about what he called increasing dislike, toward India, Indians, Hindus and Indian-Americans on media.

Weinstein wrote on X: “Seeing a lot of growing raw hatred against India, Indians, Hindus, Indian-Americans, etc. for no reason. Would be happy to have anyone who feels that hatred quietly unfollow me. Simple. Clean. Thanks in advance,”

The post highlighted concerns over the kind of hostility and prejudice faced by Indians and people of Indian origin, including those living in the United States.

Responding to Weinstein, Vembu argued that India’s strongest response should be development. He stressed that the country’s progress should not depend on whether governments are led by the political right, left or centre.

“Until India develops, based on the talents of our own people, we will not find true respect in the world, no matter whether right, left or center is in charge anywhere,” Sridhar Vembu wrote.

Vembu also addressed a common racist argument directed at Indians who move abroad despite the country having a large pool of skilled and educated people. Rather than treating such comments as a reason for resentment, he said they should motivate Indians to strengthen the country from within.

“The racist shows us a mirror and asks: "if your nation is smart, why do you want to come here". I do not hate him, I want to respond by building.”

He extended the same argument to Indians who remain pessimistic about the country’s future.

“Some Indians agree with the racist and think India will never develop. I do not hate them either, I want to respond by building.”

For Vembu, confidence in the possibility of progress is central to creating successful organisations and stronger nations.

“Companies and nations are built by people who believe it can be done.”

Concluding his message, Vembu called for a stronger national focus on development and self-reliance, urging India to turn its attention towards creating rather than reacting.

“The urgent national priority is to build, build and build.”