Steam Autumn Sale 2024: Great discounts on games like Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 5 and more

Steam has launched its much-awaited Autumn Sale, offering great discounts on various games, from classic AAA titles to recent hits. Whether you're a fan of action-packed adventures, open-world exploration or competitive shooters, there's something for everyone in this year's sale.

The Steam Autumn Sale runs from November 27 to December 5 and includes discounts on several top games like Red Dead Redemption 2, Grand Theft Auto V, Far Cry 5 and many others. The sale also extends to hardware, with discounts on Steam Deck LCD devices, although these deals aren't available in India.

Some of the most notable discounts in the Steam Autumn Sale include:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – 15% off (Rs. 4,759, was Rs. 5,599)

Red Dead Redemption 2 – 70% off (Rs. 1,559, was Rs. 5,199)

Forza Horizon 5 – 50% off (Rs. 1,749, was Rs. 3,499)

Far Cry 5 – 90% off (Rs. 299, was Rs. 2,999)

Hogwarts Legacy – 70% off (Rs. 1,199, was Rs. 3,999)

Assassin's Creed Mirage – 60% off (Rs. 999, was Rs. 2,499)

For those looking to save even more, a "Deep Discounts" section has been created where you can find deals with up to 90 percent off. Highlights of this collection include Psychonauts 2, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, and Kingdom Come: Deliverance.

However, not all new releases are part of the offer. Popular games like God of War Ragnarok and Black Myth: Wukong are excluded from the discounts this time around.

In addition to the ongoing sale, Steam has opened voting for its Steam Awards 2024. Players can vote in categories like Game of the Year, Better with Friends, and more until December 4. The winners will be announced on December 31, 2024, adding even more excitement to the festive gaming season.

With so many deals available, this is the perfect opportunity to expand your gaming library and enjoy some of the best titles at a fraction of the cost. Be sure to check out the full list of discounts before the sale ends on December 5.