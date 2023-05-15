Tata to make Phone 15 in India as Apple plans to relocate production beyond China

Tata Group could make Apple's next-generation iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus in India. As per the research firm TrendForce, Tata received "only small orders" for the two new iPhone models that may launch in September or October this year. The report notes that Tata can accept the order thanks to the acquisition of Wistron's Indian production line. While Tata's share of assembly orders for different iPhone models is 5 per cent in 2023, the change signals Apple's plans to relocate production beyond China. Apple already makes iPhone SE, iPhone 12 and iPhone 14 in the country.



If the report is correct, Tata will also seek new design instructions from Apple. The upcoming iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus may include Type-C ports, a common charging and data transfer solution among many Android phones, and even more new Apple iPad. Until the iPhone 14 series, Apple used the proprietary Lightning charging port, which found it difficult to deliver high charging and data transfer speeds.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are also expected to come with a distinct Dynamic Island notch instead of the static notch that offers the front-facing camera and Face ID sensors. The Dynamic Island notch, first introduced on the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, can modify the size depending on calls and notifications. The dynamic notch changes the monotony of the front display, which has been similar in design for the past few years.

The research firm further adds that Tata's entry shows Taiwan-based Wistron's exit from the iPhone assembly business in India. However, an earlier report indicates that Apple may still partner with Wistron for distribution reasons. Apple products are currently being manufactured in India by Foxconn and Pegatron. Apple does not make iPhone Pro models in India.

Apple has been working hard to shift its production pipeline outside of China, especially after the production of the company's iPhone 14 Pro series was hit in the central city of Zhengzhou, the centre of the world's largest iPhone factory world. The research firm adds: "Due to geopolitics and the pandemic, Apple has been accelerating the diversification of its supply sources, with India being the best-known case of such a transfer."

Apple also opened its first physical outlets in Mumbai and Delhi last month. Apple CEO Tim Cook attended both inaugurations and even met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss Apple's plans in India.



