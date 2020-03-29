Tech Giant Apple Launches A Special Website To Share Covid-19 Information

Every tech giant is contributing its knowledge and helping the world to come out of the navel Corona disease. Be it through tech information or funding or online hackathons, all the high-end companies are lending their hand to Governments to tackle the situation in a smart way.

Apple company is also doing the same and according to the latest developments, this company has launched a special website to share the accurate Covid-19 information to the world through its site.

Apple also released a dedicated app which holds all the information regarding this contagious disease and also helps the users to get guidance from theCenters of Disease Control And Prevention (CDCP) regarding the prevention measures.

For now, this website and app will work for all The USA users as presently this country is fighting hard with Corona. This website will also allow the users to use the new tools and answer the questions posted by others regarding the risk factors, exposure, symptoms and prevention measures.

Apple company has also given access to 'Siri' to guide its users about this novel virus. For instance, you can ask Siri "How Do I Know I Have Coronavirus?" Then Siri will guide you with the symptoms that you need to check.