Tesla Gigafactory Berlin to produce 30,000 cars in H1 2022: Report

Berlin: Elon Musk-owned electric car maker Tesla is reportedly planning to start production in its Berlin Gigafactory from next month and by the end of the first half of 2022, it is expected to produce around 30,000 cars in this new factory.

According to German media outlet Automobilwoche, the Berlin Gigafactory requires the final operating permit from the environmental department. After receiving all related approvals, the company will be able to start manufacturing in the country.

Speaking at the "Giga-Fest", Musk said that the electric car-maker will start with manufacturing Model Y vehicles, in addition to millions of battery cells.

The Berlin Gigafactory is facing several lawsuits by environmental groups. Locals have filed more than 800 complaints against the facility.

Despite protests, Tesla has a 95 per cent chance of receiving factory approval, according to Brandenburg's Economy Minister.

Tesla aims to produce as many as 500,000 cars a year and have 12,000 employees at the Berlin plant.

Musk last week announced that Tesla is moving its headquarters from Silicon Valley's Palo Alto, California to Austin, Texas, where it is building a plant.

Tesla will continue to operate its electric vehicle factory in Fremont, California, and increase production there by 50 per cent.