This Week in Tech: Realme C85, Huawei Watch GT 6 Series, New Oppo Find X9 Variant & More Hit the Market

Black Friday may not be a traditional Indian festival, but it certainly brings a wave of enticing sales and an exciting lineup of fresh tech launches. This week was especially eventful, with brands rolling out smartphones, smartwatches, smart TVs, audio gear and even a compact projector option for budget buyers. If you missed the buzz, here’s a quick roundup of all the noteworthy gadgets that debuted in India.

Realme C85

Realme has expanded its affordable smartphone lineup with the launch of the Realme C85 5G, positioned as a feature-rich yet budget-friendly device. Its standout feature is the massive 7000mAh battery, paired with 45W fast charging—a combination rarely seen at this price. The phone also sports a 6.8-inch 144Hz display, IP69 dust and water resistance, and the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. Running on Android 15 with Realme UI 6.0, it comes equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX852 primary camera.The C85 5G goes on sale from November 28 via Flipkart, realme.com and retail stores, priced at ₹15,499 (4GB+128GB) and ₹16,999 (6GB+128GB). Launch offers bring the starting price down to ₹14,999.

Huawei Watch GT 6 & GT 6 Pro

Adding strong competition to the premium smartwatch segment, Huawei introduced the Watch GT 6 and GT 6 Pro in India. The lineup focuses on advanced outdoor fitness tracking, enhanced heart-rate precision and impressive battery life of up to 21 days.The GT 6 Pro features an aerospace-grade titanium build, sapphire glass, a bright 3,000-nits AMOLED display, and Huawei’s upgraded Sunflower GPS system, designed for athletes and outdoor enthusiasts. Meanwhile, the standard GT 6 delivers a lighter design with robust fitness intelligence, cycling power metrics, improved sleep tracking and 100+ sports modes.Both models are available via Flipkart and RTC India, starting at ₹21,999 for the GT 6 and ₹28,999 for the GT 6 Pro.

Fastrack Smart Cosmix

For those seeking an affordable yet stylish smartwatch, Fastrack unveiled its Smart Cosmix, inspired by futuristic space gear. It comes with a unique helmet-style case, AI chat features, AI-generated watchfaces, a neon-glow UI, and essential fitness tools. Priced at ₹6,499, it’s available via Fastrack stores, Titan World and major online platforms.

TecSox Aura Projector

TecSox launched the Aura smart projector, a compact and budget option offering native HD resolution, 4K decoding, 300 ANSI lumens brightness and Android 12 AOSP support. With features like Auto Screen Alignment, instant autofocus, and Wi-Fi 6, it delivers a portable big-screen experience at ₹6,999.

Elista Xplore 4K Google TVs

Elista expanded its smart TV range with the Xplore 4K Google TV series, offering 65-inch, 75-inch and 85-inch models. All variants feature HDR10, Dolby Audio, built-in Chromecast, hands-free Hey Google, and dual-band Wi-Fi. Prices start at ₹73,990 for the 65-inch model.

Corseca JC Sonic Bar & Sound Shack Plus

Just Corseca entered the home audio segment with two soundbars — the JC Sonic Bar (200W) and JC Sound Shack Plus (160W) — each equipped with a subwoofer. They support multiple connectivity options and 2.2-channel audio, priced at ₹7,499 and ₹6,499 respectively.

Oppo Find X9 Velvet Red

Oppo introduced a new Velvet Red variant of its flagship Find X9, retaining features like a 7025mAh silicon-carbon battery, Dimensity 9500, Hasselblad-tuned cameras and sleek 1.15mm bezels. It is priced at ₹74,999 for the 12GB+256GB model, with launch offers pushing the effective price down to ₹67,499.

Ai+ Laptab Series (Upcoming)

A quick look ahead: Ai+, led by industry veteran Madhav Sheth, is preparing a Laptab series for Q1 2026. The hybrid lineup will include 11-inch, 12-inch and 13-inch models with keyboard and stylus support, aimed at productivity and entertainment users.