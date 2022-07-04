Twitter bans over 46,000 Indian accounts! Know what you should not post

Twitter has banned thousands of accounts in India! Twitter shared this in its monthly compliance report. The statement stated that more than 46,000 Indian Twitter accounts were banned in the month of May 2022. According to the report, Twitter removed these accounts due to violating their guidelines. The data revealed that Twitter banned around 43,656 accounts for promoting child sexual exploitation, non-consensual nudity and similar content. At the same time, the rest of the Twitter accounts of the 2,870 Indian users were banned for promoting terrorism. Therefore, to ensure that you are not similarly banned, never post such material.



Twitter said in its report, "While we welcome everyone to express themselves on our platform, we do not tolerate behaviour that harasses, threatens, dehumanises, or uses fear to silence the voices of others." It further clarified that it does not tolerate any material that presents or promotes the sexual exploitation of children, whether it is shared in direct messages or a public tweet in the form of media, text, illustrations or computer-generated images.



Twitter bans Indian accounts due to objections



Twitter said it received around 1,698 complaints in India between April 26 and May 25, 2022, through Twitter's local complaint mechanism. Twitter's stated reasons for deleting accounts ranged from online abuse or harassment, hateful conduct, misinformation and manipulated media, phishing, URLs for violating rules related to online harassment, and hateful conduct to sensitive adult content. Every user complaint received through the India complaint channel has been assessed against Twitter's Terms of Service and rules to see if any content is found to violate the guidelines.



Not just Twitter, in May, Google also removed 393,303 pieces of lousy content to prevent the spread of harmful content, including child sexual abuse and violent extremist content. While a few days ago, its daily instant messaging app WhatsApp banned more than 19 lakh Indian user accounts in May.